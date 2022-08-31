New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mammoth Cave National Park plans to begin improvements to the underground trail with funding from the Great American Outdoors Act.

The park said in a statement that it will receive approximately $6.5 million in funding to rehabilitate a 1-mile trail from the New Entrance to the entrance to Frozen Niagara.

The project will harden the existing cave passage, replace narrow stairways, install new benches and improve overlooks. The goal is to improve visitor experience and improve access for emergency personnel, officials said.

“The current trail hasn’t seen any major improvements since the 1930s, when the Civilian Conservation Corps built the trail used today,” Superintendent Barclay Trimble said. “Once this project is complete, we will have a safe and comfortable tour route and better protection of the cave’s sensitive resources for the next generation of cave visitors.”

Work is expected to begin in November and continue until next summer. Some cave passages will be closed during the work, but others will remain unaffected.