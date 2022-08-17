New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kentucky State Parks has launched a photo contest that encourages visitors to capture some of the best parts of their stay.

The competition aims to attract more travelers and showcase these “beauty spots, from scenic mountain views to tranquil beaches,” Kentucky Department of Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer said in a statement this week.

Photos can be entered in camping, scenic, trails and park activities categories and will be judged based on factors including originality and artistic composition, officials said.

Photo submissions can be made until October 31 and winners will be announced in December.

The grand prize winner will receive a two-night cottage stay, a Canon camera and a $100 Kentucky State Parks gift card. Four honorable mention categories include first and second place winners, who will receive camping certificates and gift cards.