Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul wants to repeal the Espionage Act

WASHINGTON – Less than a week after the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., called for an end to the Espionage Act on Saturday.

“The Espionage Act was abused from the beginning to imprison WWI dissidents. It is long past time to repeal this disgusting affront to the 1st Amendment.” he wrote on Twitter.

On August 8, FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents pursuant to a search warrant and a property receipt, both of which were released Friday. Some documents were labeled “Secret” or “Top Secret”. The warrant indicates that the investigation is looking into possible violations of the Espionage Act.

After the start of World War I, the Espionage Act of 1917 made it illegal to obtain information, take photos, or copy details of all information relating to national defense and the U.S. use of that information. intended to be used against or for his benefit. other countries.

Many important parts of the Espionage Act are still in force and can be invoked in a court of law. In its modern iteration, the act is used to prosecute spies and leakers of classified information.

The investigation doesn’t mean the former president is a spy, in Trump’s particular case, the Espionage Act deals with the “collection, transmission or loss of defense information.”

