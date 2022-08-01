New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday afternoon that 28 people are now dead and dozens more are missing after days of severe thunderstorms, flooding and mudslides.

The National Weather Service warned that a Flood monitoring is pending For parts of Kentucky affected by Monday morning, the state could see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Rescue operations were complicated by damage to bridges, roads and water systems on Sunday, Besher said.

“We have dozens of bridges that are out – it’s been difficult for people to get through, it’s been difficult for people to get water,” Beshear said at a news conference in Knott County, where 15 people, including four children, have died.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

At least 359 people have taken shelter from the floods in 15 locations and two state parks.

More than 12,000 people were still without power Sunday evening, according to poweroutage.us.

West Wildfires: Crews are making progress in Idaho, California

“Our focus is on meeting the immediate needs of providing food, water and shelter for the thousands of our fellow Kentuckians displaced by this catastrophic flood,” Beshear said in a statement Sunday. “At the same time, we have started on the long road to eventual recovery.”

FEMA said Sunday morning that at least 37 people were still missing, while Beshear told NBC that “we’ve been looking for bodies for weeks.”

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

President Biden declared a federal disaster on Friday to free up federal funds for recovery efforts. Renters and homeowners whose homes have been damaged can apply for individual assistance with FEMA.

Click here to get the Fox News app

This is the second natural disaster to hit Kentucky in the past seven months after multiple tornadoes killed 80 people in the state in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.