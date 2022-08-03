Kentucky, Gonzaga announce basketball home-and-home series starting in 2022

John Calipari and Mark have known each other for a few years. Their teams have previously met in court.

But for the first time, the basketball coaches at Kentucky and Gonzaga are ready to get their current programs ready for a series that begins this season.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs will play games Nov. 20 in Spokane, Washington, and next season in Lexington, the coaches announced during Tuesday’s Kentucky Telethon and practice to raise funds for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. A few could be seen zooming in on the video screens in Rupp Arena.

When the game was announced, Calipari joked that some would like to play Kentucky, “but everything has to be on his terms.”

“I thought we were Kentucky,” Calipari said.

However, the Wildcats will open the series in Spokane. Some said on the call that Gonzaga would “definitely come back” and play Kentucky at Rupp Arena.

The November game was the fewest Calipari coached against while at Kentucky, but the two have a long history. Calipari’s Memphis teams played Gonzaga four times between 2005 and 2009. The Tigers went 4-0 in those games.

Kentucky and Gonzaga have played once before, with the Wildcats winning 80-72 in the 2002 Maui Invitational. In his fourth season as the Bulldogs’ coach, there are few. Tubby Smith coached the Wildcats.