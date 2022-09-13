New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Kentucky Wildcats went into Gainesville last weekend and defeated the 12th ranked Florida Gators. So, to celebrate, they had a very appropriate meal.

Kentucky’s starting quarterback, Will Lewis, posted a photo to his Instagram story Monday night showing a half-eaten alligator that the team had eaten.

It’s pretty clear this is a play on Florida’s mascot, the Wildcats don’t want to take down a literal champ like they did on the field Saturday.

The Wildcats held the Gators scoreless in the second half after trailing in the first half and collected 13 of their own points to defeat them 26-16.

Lewis went 13-24 for 202 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also scored a rousing score.

Florida’s turnovers proved costly against Kentucky in the Section Top 25 battle

Dane Key was his favorite target, though, catching three balls for 83 yards and a score.

With the win, Kentucky moved up to No. 9 in the FBS rankings, while Florida dropped to No. 18.

Florida’s very talented quarterback, Anthony Richardson, wasn’t as sharp as he was against the University of Utah, where he had 11 carries and 106 yards with three rushing touchdowns.

AP Top 25 poll: Georgia knocks Alabama from top spot after Crimson Tide’s narrow win over Texas

Richardson was shut down on the field, having six carries for just four yards, forcing Kentucky to throw him. He was very ineffective, going 14-35 for 143 yards with two interceptions. Trevor Etienne scored the lone touchdown for the Gators on the ground.

This SEC rivalry is heating up here in the second week of the college season, and Kentucky likes this particular jab at an opponent they’ll likely see on the road once the conference playoffs get underway.