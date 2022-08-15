Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops on John Calipari’s ‘school of basketball’ comments: ‘I’ll stay in my lane’

Lexington, Ky. – Saturday seemed like an opportunity to smooth the rocky road that has emerged between Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops and his men’s basketball counterpart John Calipari.

It seemed like a logical day for your culpas and let’s-move-forward chorus, time for UK Athletics to bury the hatchet. Athletic director Mitch Barnhart also made a rare appearance in front of the media to calm the choppy seas in his department after the feud between the two coaches became public two days ago.

But it quickly became clear that the week’s wounds had not yet healed — at least not on Stoops.

In his first public comments since firing on Twitter at Calipari, who called Kentucky a “basketball school,” Stoops played the way he likes his teams to play: aggressively defensive.

Acknowledging his program has progress to make, Stoops said his tweets about Calipari’s comments this week were “to protect my players, to protect what we’ve done.”

And amid the beef between football and basketball coaches, Stoops deployed a baseball analogy to take a shot at the advantage gap between his program and Calipari’s.

“Listen, we all know this program wasn’t born at third base,” Stoops said. “So there might be some, but I can promise you that this football team didn’t wake up at third base. A lot of work was done. We did a lot of work.”

The row began Thursday when Calipari told reporters in the Bahamas, where his Wildcats are playing in a four-game exhibition series, that Kentucky had to commit to building a new basketball practice facility to replace the Joe Kraft Center, which the Wildcats would have to do. Stop the practice recently because of a roof leak in a 15-year-old building.

As he pushed for the upgrade, Calipari pointed to significant facility improvements in other sports, including football and baseball. He insists that the same administration should be committed to basketball.

“And the reason is, it’s a basketball school. It’s always been like that,” Calipari said, according to The Athletic. “Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. At the end of the day, that makes my job easier, and it makes all of our jobs easier. But this is a basketball school. So we have to move in that direction and keep doing what we are doing.

That was enough for Stoops to spring into action, “Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC.

“I don’t care what anybody says about their program,” Stoops said Saturday. “That’s none of my business. That’s not my lane. But when you start talking about my program and others that we compete with, I don’t. I stay in my lane.”

Stoops said he and Calipari have not spoken. He declined to comment on their relationship.

Calipari told Lexington, Bahamas’ WLEX-TV Saturday night that he “said the wrong thing” in his opening remarks.

“Mark and I will be fine,” Calipari told WLEX. “We’ll come back and talk about it. I’m not really smart and sometimes it doesn’t come out the right way. That’s my Italian in me. But we’ll be fine.”

Calipari tweeted a day earlier from the Bahamas that he had made the mistake of discussing other programs while pitching his facilities, saying he had tried to reach out to Stoops and would do so again.

“I think they’ll talk at the appropriate time when Cal gets back from the Bahamas,” Barnhart said Saturday. “I don’t think they were probably great conversations on the phone. I think you should come back face to face and visit a little and do it together. You know, they’re both iconic people in our program. And I hope and expect them to handle it like pros.

However, it’s clear Barnhart wasn’t impressed with how his two top-ranked coaches handled themselves during the week.

In a wide-ranging news conference that lasted more than 40 minutes – the lights in UK’s football media room were set to a timer and turned off as he spoke – Barnhart called the week’s incident “unproductive and unfortunate,” and he said. ‘Talked to De Stoops and Calipari.

He said the new basketball practice facility was “not a project we put in our strategic plan,” but noted that UK Craft has made improvements to the center over the years and will continue to look for ways to help men’s and women’s basketball. programs.

He added UK’s rent at Rupp Arena — where the men’s basketball team plays its home games — has increased from “a couple of hundred thousand, $250,000 a year” to “almost $2 million” to help facilitate a major renovation of the downtown venue.

Barnhart admitted this week that he’s “not really thrilled” with the state of his department — “The adults need to recognize this and be a little better,” he said — and that “we don’t deserve it. The department; we’re grateful for what we’ve got.

And more than once he points out the importance of listening to your boss.

Barnhart choked up while talking about his early years in the job, when – while facing a low approval rating among Cats fans – he tendered his resignation to then-UK president Lee Todd.

“He just smiled at me,” Barnhart said. “… He said, ‘I have two companies that are going under. I’m going to tell you the same thing I tell all my employees: When in doubt, act.

Barnhart recalled that current UK president Eli Capilouto once told him to stop making public comments about the prospective Rupp Arena renovation.

Barnhart did, and while it took longer than expected, the new-look Rupp is “a pretty cool place,” he said. Capilouto “had a plan that I hadn’t seen,” Barnhart notes, “and it’s surprising what happens every time you listen to someone else’s vision.”

The implication there – a call for patience in upgrading facilities – was clear.

And Barnhart called for perspective, noting that staff members in UK’s athletic department, including Calipari and Stoops, were involved in relief efforts for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky “struggling with all these things going on over there.”

“And we’re sitting here talking, ‘My feelings are (hurt)’,” Barnhart said. “Seriously?”

But even as he criticizes his top coaches, Barnhart is defiant about the strength of his department. Without naming names, he referenced other SEC athletic directors who took to Twitter for subtle digs at Kentucky.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek tweeted a photo of his football, men’s basketball and baseball coaches together in conversation, writing, “For no particular reason, I thought this was a great picture to share today. #OneRazorback.”

When Tennessee basketball player Josiah Jordan-James tweeted “Ouch” about the Calipari/Stoops tiff, “We love each other on this side,” Volunteers athletic director Danny White responded that he “couldn’t agree more” and called UT. An “everything school.”

The tweets clearly struck a nerve with Barnhart, who pointed to the longevity of his current coaches. Calipari enters his 14th season at UK, while Stoops begins his 10th.

“We have 44 years of experience between athletic director and men’s basketball coach and football coach at Kentucky,” Barnhart said. “Walk around the league and tell me if somebody got it, and then they can start tweeting that stuff. A couple of them went through some coaches very quickly. So yeah, I’m a little fired up about it. This league is a league of friendship. If it’s like this, I’m in. let’s play I got some juice.

A lot is happening in the UK this week.

And while Saturday didn’t do much to quell the confusion, if there was a peacemaker, it might have been Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square, who said Thursday he “didn’t really think” about Calipari’s comments.

Square went to practice on Thursday. He watched the movie, he said, and went home.

When he got there, he watched the Wildcats basketball team play an exhibition game in the Bahamas.

“I turned it on,” Square said. “I am a basketball fan. I go to games. I buy my own tickets. I enjoy watching college basketball and Kentucky basketball.