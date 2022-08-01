New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Virginia-based disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization traveled to eastern Kentucky over the weekend to cook and distribute hot meals to those in need after last week’s deadly flash flooding.

Mercy Chefs — founded by longtime chef Gary LeBlanc — has served millions of chef-prepared meals during national emergencies and natural disasters since Katrina in 2006.

Their efforts come days after Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency due to severe flooding that has killed dozens of people and displaced many others.

After the team arrived in Whitesburg on Saturday, they heard stories from families who are thankful to be alive after being nearly swept away by the devastating flood.

Beshear said Monday that the death toll from storms, flooding and mudslides that began early last week had risen to 30. He also mentioned that the death toll is likely to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

Some people trapped on rooftops are still awaiting rescue and more than 23,000 homes are currently without power. Besher said In an update on catastrophic flooding.

“Over the past few days, Eastern Kentucky communities have experienced some of the most devastating flooding in the state’s history,” a Mercy Chefs Facebook post read. “The death toll continues to rise as search and rescue teams continue their work, and more rain is now forecast this week.”

Mercy chefs and a band of more than 25 volunteers served nearly 2,000 hot meals to victims and first responders Sunday after setting up at Letcher County Central High School.

The team plans to serve hot lunches and dinners at high schools, as well as distribute meals to many rural locations.

On top of that, the nonprofit Community Kitchen in Paducah, in the western part of the state, has begun producing baked goods to deliver to affected areas as well.

“It’s a time when we’re blessed to strategically base ourselves across the country,” LeBlanc said.

Over the past 16 years, LeBlanc and his team at Mercy Chefs have traveled to more than 150 disaster zones in 25 states and nine countries.

During that time, the organization, based out of Portsmouth, Virginia, has served 20 million meals through mobile and community kitchens.