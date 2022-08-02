New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Kentucky’s Air National Guard rescued 19 stranded residents and two dogs after last week’s severe flooding in eastern Kentucky that killed dozens of people.

Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Special Tactics Squadron deployed to the region last Thursday and conducted a four-day rescue operation.

“We were made aware of the situation at approximately 8:10 a.m. Thursday morning,” squadron commander Maj. Ian Williams said in a statement. “Before we were tasked to respond, we started showing our initial team to the squadron to prepare gear in case we had to push out and support.”

Around 17 STS members were traveling by road in boats and trucks. Six other operators and Callie, a US Army-certified search-and-rescue canine, left via helicopter transport provided by the Kentucky Army Guard’s 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade.

“Our success at the 123rd STS would not be possible without the support of our mission people,” Williams said. “They’re the first to get to the unit when something happens because they know that vehicles, boats, communications equipment and resupply coordination are the make-or-break elements of this type of mission.”

Multiple agencies participated in the rescue effort, including the Kentucky State Police and Army National Guard units from Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The death toll from widespread flooding in eastern Kentucky rose to 37 on Tuesday and more bodies were found in a devastated landscape on Monday. And while more than 1,300 people have been rescued, crews are still trying to reach some who are stranded by flooding or mudslides. Hundreds were unaccounted for, a number that should drop once cellphone service is restored and people can tell each other they’re alive, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could bring more flash flooding to waterways swollen by Sunday’s heavy rains, a disappointing coda to last week’s historic flooding. That includes communities across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia, where some people also live without power.

