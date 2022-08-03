New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Wolf County Search and Rescue Chief John May described the destruction caused by the Kentucky flood as “nothing. [he]Tuesday has never been seen on “Your World” before.

“When we got to the scene, the amount of water — the amount of debris coming down the North Fork of the Kentucky River I’d never seen before,” he told guest host Charles Payne. “It was actually pretty scary.”

“When we first got on the scene we knew we were going to be in for a long day.”

May recounted his team and the Kentucky National Guard’s dramatic rescue of a family of five from an attic as floodwaters overtook their home.

Rescuers prepared to use chainsaws to cut through the roof but were unable to because the roof was made of tin. Also, due to the old woman’s age and disability, they could not get the family out of the hole on top of the house.

Rescue teams knocked on the rear windows of the house.

“And then we got them down into chest-deep water one at a time and we pulled them into our boat and then took them to the front of the house and landed them on the actual roof. Climb up to the roof where the guards are. [were] are stationed here and will carry out hoisting operations from that location.”

“It was really scary.”

May’s Wolf County Search and Rescue Team is comprised entirely of volunteers. At least 37 people died in the floods.