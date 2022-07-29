off
The death toll from severe flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 15.

Gov. Andy Beshear told The Associated Press on Friday that the number is expected to double and “will include some children.”

Search and rescue teams, backed by the National Guard, worked tirelessly to search for the missing – in helicopters and boats – and Beshear noted that it was “difficult” to determine the number of people missing.

More than 200 people have taken shelter and more than 23,000 Kentucky residents were still without power.

Kentucky floods kill 8, death toll likely into double digits, governor says

According to tracker PowerOutage.US, 23,185 customers were affected by deadly floodwaters and mudslides that damaged hundreds of homes and vehicles.

In a tweet, Beshear warned that central and eastern Kentucky is under a flood watch.

“Although rainfall totals are not expected to be as high, flooding is a concern due to saturated grounds. Please stay safe and alert, Kentucky,” he wrote.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson tweeted that the area would see a “decent break” Friday night and into Saturday.

Kentucky floods: At least 3 dead, hundreds of homes could be destroyed, Govt. Besher says

“More rain and storms are expected Sunday through Tuesday, with heavy rain likely on Sunday and Monday,” it said.

The area had already been hit by heavy rains, and parts of West Virginia and southern West Virginia were also affected by flooding.

Friday showed more than 7,500 outages in Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for six counties in West Virginia this week after severe thunderstorms caused significant localized flooding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

