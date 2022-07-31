New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The death toll from widespread and catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky has risen to 26.

“Our death toll is currently at 26, but I know of several additional bodies and we know that’s going to rise with the water level,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during Sunday’s “Meet the Press” event.

“We’ve been looking for bodies for weeks. Many of them walked hundreds of yards, maybe a quarter of a mile more from where they were lost. So far, just those four boys, I’m afraid a couple more will be found. Good.

Beshear noted that cellphone service remains “incredibly spotty” and that many state police outposts are taking calls from loved ones who are still searching for a missing loved one, so it will “take some time to get a firm grip” on the total numbers.

At a press conference on Saturday, an emotional governor told reporters that the deaths had spread across five counties, with some families losing almost everyone in their homes.

Kentucky children die after being swept away in historic floods, cousin says

In addition, he said the number of children among the dead is now believed to be only four, instead of the six initially reported.

“The original two children reported to us … turned out to be adults,” he said, explaining that the number continues to fluctuate.

Search and rescue efforts continued Friday with teams supported by the National Guard. Hundreds of people have already been rescued, according to the governor.

Beshear watched the destruction Friday from a helicopter. His initial plan to tour the disaster area was postponed due to unsafe conditions at the airport where he was to land.

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

More than 330 people have been sheltered by the floods, with houses completely submerged and vehicles lying in waste.

There are currently 15 emergency shelters that are active.

The mud also affected roads, and Beshear said portions of at least 28 state roads were blocked.

More than 18,000 Kentucky residents were still without power Saturday afternoon.

Water leaks were also reported by the governor’s office, with systems in Jackson and Fleming-Neon and more than 20 other systems limited operations.

Kentucky flood death toll rises to 16 and ‘will be much higher,’ governor says

At least 14 counties and three cities have declared states of emergency.

President Biden declared a federal disaster, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Dean Criswell said the agency would mobilize the resources needed to support search and recovery efforts.

Parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8-10.5 inches of rain over 48 hours, but some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday.

Next

Image 1 of 2

previous

Image 2 of 2

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson wrote that the area would begin to dry out throughout the day Saturday, but that dry weather was expected to end Sunday afternoon.

Scientists say extreme rainfall events have become more common due to climate change.

Beshear warned Saturday that it’s going to be “really hot” in Kentucky next week.

“If you can hear us in Eastern Kentucky, we love you and we will,” he said in a previous statement.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We’ve been through a lot over the years. We’ll stand by you now and in the years to come. We’ll get through this together,” he promised.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.