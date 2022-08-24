New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Kentucky media expert in a senior leadership position defended a book containing sexual imagery–Which was challenged as “pornography” by a local mother.–By calling Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Executive Director of Library Media Services at Jefferson County Public Schools Dr. Lynn Reynolds expressed her support for placing a book called “Gender Queer” in the district’s public school libraries during a July 28 hearing. At one time Dr. Reynolds raised the practice of book burning in Hitler’s Nazi Germany as part of her argument.

“I don’t want to be too dramatic. But I want to be clear. Hitler banned and burned over 25,000 books… because they were seen as representing an ideology opposed to the Nazis,” Reynolds said as part of his defense of “Gender Queer.” “

Reynolds appeared to be referring to the 1933 book burnings in Nazi Germany in which university students burned 25,000 titles in Berlin’s Opera Square.

Book burning campaigns target Jewish authors, critics of the Nazi regime, as well as works of “foreign” influence. Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels said at the burning of the book that it was a “great symbolic act.” [which] It shows that we are destroying the spiritual foundations of the Weimar Republic.”

Mother Challenged is a graphic novel that depicts sexual acts and discusses masturbation. According to the American Library Association, it was the #1 most challenged book in the country in 2021.

“I thought the comparison to Hitler was really harsh,” said Miranda Stovall, a mother who challenged the book. She is also the vice president of the Kentucky chapter of No Left Turn in Education and shared her reaction to Reynolds’ comments with Fox News Digital.

“First of all, she’s probably one of the worst people you can be compared to. And I’m not really one to ban books or burn books. I’m asking public schools to use wisdom when choosing literature for minors,” she said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the district for comment asking if the comparison to Nazi Germany was accurate, but did not immediately receive a response. Dr. Reynolds did not immediately comment on whether she stood by her comments.

“Gender Queer” was originally challenged a few months ago, and the July 28 hearing was the final step in the process. The mother said she expects to be notified of the district’s decision sometime in September.

Dr. Reynolds also stated in defense of “Gender Queer” that “the main challenge of this book is obscenity. But… obscenity can be viewed differently… no one else can decide what you consider obscene.”

“Accepting and loving children does not mean putting pornography in their hands,” Stovall said at the meeting. She described the sexually-charged sections of the book.

“What adult would want to rob them of their childhood innocence?” Mother said. “I found those adults. They were the school principal, the school leadership team and the JCPS superintendent.”

“They collectively disagreed that oral sex, dildos, step-ons, ads on porn sites were child pornography,” she said.

Media Specialist Dr. Reynolds argues that “gender queer” has literary value and is aligned with “Common Core Standards”.

“Gender queer influences readers and allows them to feel marginalized. When books explore ideological and literary elements, teachers are better equipped to lead social and cultural conversations. It disrupts norms and allows them to examine texts for different concepts,” Dr Reynolds. said

“Books are an invitation for children to see themselves in fiction,” she added. “Books are sometimes windows that offer you a world that is real or imaginary, familiar or unfamiliar.”

The mother’s attorney, Clint Elliott, disagreed.

“Even though distributing pornography to children is not a crime under Kentucky law, under what circumstances is it appropriate for a public school to do so? Do we really need a law to say this is wrong? How does this encourage it? Pornography contributes to the known harms and risks of pornography by sexualizing children. The welfare of the community and the next generation,” he said.

Elliott continued, “How does a school have or is supposed to have the right to do these things without parental consent? One of our basic constitutional rights in America is the right of parents to have the care, custody and control of their children. And their upbringing. And why would a school violate those rights?”

The attorney then alleged that Kentucky has a law prohibiting the distribution of sexually explicit material to minors. School is visible.

“This entire book contains sexually explicit, sexually explicit material that meets the definition of Kentucky law.”