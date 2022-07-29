New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Four children in Kentucky are among the latest victims of the state’s historic flooding, which has completely submerged parts of the state.

Brittany Trejo said Kentucky.com Four of her young cousins ​​died after being swept away by floodwaters on Thursday.

She said the children, ages 1 to 8, died after their parents struggled to hang them, according to the report. The bodies of the children were taken out around 12:30 on Friday afternoon.

According to Trejo, the bodies of Madison Noble, 8; Riley Jr., 6; Neveh Noble, 4; and Chance Noble, 1, all recovered.

Kentucky flood death toll rises to 16 and ‘will be much higher,’ governor says

A spokeswoman for the Kentucky State Police confirmed to the outlet that they had looked into the report of the four children missing, but did not add any details.

According to GoFundMe, the parents of the flood survivors “have lost everything.”

Kentucky floods: At least 3 dead, hundreds of homes could be destroyed, Govt. Besher says

“They got on the roof and were swept down with them and the kids. They managed to climb a tree and … hold the kids a few hours before the high tide came in and washed them all away at once,” Trejo said. “The mother and father were stuck in the tree for eight hours before anyone arrived to help.”

In a briefing Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the flooding had reached 16, and he said the number was expected to rise.

“It’s going to be too much, folks,” Beshear said.

As of Friday afternoon, 21,684 customers were without power in Kentucky.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.