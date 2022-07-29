off
Four children in Kentucky are among the latest victims of the state’s historic flooding, which has completely submerged parts of the state.

Brittany Trejo said Kentucky.com Four of her young cousins ​​died after being swept away by floodwaters on Thursday.

She said the children, ages 1 to 8, died after their parents struggled to hang them, according to the report. The bodies of the children were taken out around 12:30 on Friday afternoon.

According to Trejo, the bodies of Madison Noble, 8; Riley Jr., 6; Neveh Noble, 4; and Chance Noble, 1, all recovered.

Kentucky flood death toll rises to 16 and ‘will be much higher,’ governor says

(GoFundMe)

A spokeswoman for the Kentucky State Police confirmed to the outlet that they had looked into the report of the four children missing, but did not add any details.

According to GoFundMe, the parents of the flood survivors “have lost everything.”

    A man walks through knee-deep water on a street filled by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images))

    Louis Ritchie pulls a kayak out of the water after delivering groceries to his father-in-law. ((Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images))

    Flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky have submerged a bridge and road. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images))

    A home is almost completely submerged by floodwaters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images))

Kentucky floods: At least 3 dead, hundreds of homes could be destroyed, Govt. Besher says

“They got on the roof and were swept down with them and the kids. They managed to climb a tree and … hold the kids a few hours before the high tide came in and washed them all away at once,” Trejo said. “The mother and father were stuck in the tree for eight hours before anyone arrived to help.”

In a briefing Friday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the flooding had reached 16, and he said the number was expected to rise.

    Homes along the Gross Loop side of KY-15 are flooded with water from the North Fork of the Kentucky River. ((Photo by Arden S. Barnes/Getty Images for The Washington Post))

    Members of the Morehead Fire Department conduct search and rescue operations downtown. ((Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images))

    A member of the Jackson Fire Department responds outside of downtown in his vehicle. ((Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images))

    Aerial view of houses submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images))

“It’s going to be too much, folks,” Beshear said.

As of Friday afternoon, 21,684 customers were without power in Kentucky.

Fox News’ Julia Musto contributed to this report.

