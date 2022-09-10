New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

For just the fourth time in 73 meetings, Florida and Kentucky will square off against two teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Florida is coming off an impressive win over a top 10 team in Utah, but Kentucky is getting its first real test of the season.

Wildcats must be upset On the road no. 12 Florida Without a star, Chris Rodriguez Jr. He will miss his second straight game as he awaits a ruling in an “NCAA matter,” according to ESPN.

Kentucky is hoping to get an answer on Rodriguez next week, but will be without one SEC’s third-leading rusher 2021 season from Saturday.

“There are layers to it, I’ve been advised I can’t comment on it,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said. “Not that I’m trying to hide things from you, but the players have rights and nature with this situation.”

According to ESPN, Rodriguez Jr. is expected to miss at least three games. Kentucky plays Youngstown State in Week 3.

The Wildcats’ rushing attack struggled against Miami (Ohio) in Week 1, rushing for just 50 yards on 26 carries. Stoops told reporters after the game that the offense focused on the passing game during Kentucky’s 37-13 Week 1 win.

“We made a conscious effort to throw the football today,” Stoops said, according to Sports Illustrated. “I think you saw it in the end. You know what I mean? So really want to work on things and get better.”

Senior running back Ramon Jefferson tore his ACL in Week 1 and will miss the rest of the season, hurting Kentucky’s depth.

“I haven’t been anywhere yet where I’ve had a (run) through a season without back injuries,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. “It’s just the nature of the position, the physicality of what we ask guys to do.” You have to be ready for it. The next guy, and the good thing is, we’ve built a deep room for this reason.”

The Gators allowed 230 yards rushing against Utah in Week 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report