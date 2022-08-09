New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Caution: This Kentucky Gateway is for adventurers looking to get off the ground.

Cliff Rentals Rentals, located in Kentucky’s Red River Gorge, is literally suspended from the side of a cliff.

According to its Airbnb listers, the next-level treehouse, perched high above the cliff’s roof, is the most “extreme and playful place to spend the night.”

The unique fare is divided into two tiers.

The only way up is to climb hundreds of suspended stairs.

According to property architect Django Kroner, the staircase may be the longest in the world – but it’s apparently worth it.

Stairs lead up to the first level of the rental, which consists of a common area with a kitchen, bathhouse and loft bed.

“It’s basically like a tiny house,” Croner said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“It’s just a well-designed, compact place to eat and shower.”

An outdoor deck on level one gives access to a spiral staircase that leads up to the master bedroom, which has an all-glass wall to the front, offering a view of the starry gorge.

Level two also has a rooftop deck; Visitors can climb up and touch the cliffs.

“The really cool thing about it is that in the summer, the sun is really high,” he said.

“So it stays really cool and in the shade.”

“And then in the winter, the sun comes down and hits the ridge and heats the whole amphitheater, so it passively heats the bedroom.”

Kroner explained that the property is one of several designed by his treehouse construction company, The Canopy Crew, in the Red River Gorge area.

Cliff dweller orientation was a natural progression for The Canopy Crew, Kroner said, because he and his developers are always dreaming up new ways to appreciate the beauty of the forest.

And this particular location is truly “one of a kind,” Kroner said.

“We found a really cool place to do it, where the whole building could be hung from a cliff,” he said.

“So, once we found that space, we got excited and built it.”

Kroner emphasized the “cool feeling” of the floating, which “hits the ground running” immediately after opening for rent, during a tour of the two-year-old property.

“It’s booked like crazy and it’s pretty strong,” he said.

“There’s nothing else like it – it’s a very unique experience.”

Travelers can currently rent remote spaces for $417 a night through Airbnb.

The Canopy crew has dabbled in experimental architecture for the past decade, so the Cliff Dweller has been a dream for “a long time,” Croner shared.

As a climber and altitude enthusiast, Croner turned his passion to creating living spaces for others after moving to the gorge from Cincinnati and living in his own treehouse for three years.

“There was something about getting up in an umbrella and spending a few days up high that I wanted to share with other people,” he said.

“I’ve always found it calming — and it rekindles a kind of flame within you to be a kid and not take life so seriously.”

The Canopy crew is now putting the finishing touches on their 10th property.