First on Fox: A A couple of Wisconsin Republicans will tour the streets of Kenosha two years after anti-police riots ravaged the city.

Rep. Brian Steil, R-Wis., and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels will tour the scarred streets of Kenosha on Tuesday, marking the two-year anniversary of the deadly riot.

Steil told Fox News Digital that he and Michels plan to meet with the Kenosha Police Union before touring the affected areas of Kenosha.

The pair will also speak with “a business owner who burned down a riot-related store during three nights of rioting in Kenosha” before hosting a roundtable with members of the local law enforcement community.

“And I think what we’re going to see, if we look back two years, we’re going to see the same story that we saw in Kenosha during and after the riots, that Kenosha needs additional resources,” Steele said. . “Governor Evers has failed to provide those additional resources.”

“And as a result, not only was property damaged, people were seriously injured in the riots, but ultimately people lost their lives and none of that happened,” he continued. “If Governor Evers, as well as Mandela Burns, for that matter, had not released inflammatory statements before having all the facts.”

Evers claimed that law enforcement officers “mercilessly killed” black Americans after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Barnes, meanwhile, blamed the officers for their actions and claimed that Blake, armed with a knife, was “trying to defuse a fight in his community” when he was shot.

Republican Congressman Evers said much of the violence in Kenosha “could be prevented” if Kenosha was given the resources it needs, and criticized the Democratic governor for rejecting federal aid from former President Trump.

“And this failure of our governor’s leadership directly affects the thousands of people who call Kenosha home,” Steele said. “It’s really indicative of what we’re seeing with a lot of the progressive left, they’re following their political base rather than doing what’s necessary to protect the people in their communities.”

“And my view on this is that everyone has the right to feel safe in our community. Absolutely everyone,” the congressman continued. “And our governor’s failure to provide that assistance has led to destruction, damage, injuries and ultimately loss of life in many ways.”

Steil said the Kenosha community is “stronger,” but “that doesn’t mean the scars of those three nights aren’t still felt.”

“The buildings that burned to the ground still haven’t been replaced,” Steele said. “Some buildings still have signs that were put up from those three nights. But overall, the city of Kenosha is back and coming back stronger than ever.”

Steele’s campaign shared images of still-boarded-up businesses and echoes of graffiti targeting police tagged on buildings.

Blake was brandishing a knife when he approached Kenosha officers who responded to a 911 call from the mother of his children and attempted to arrest him. The incident left him partially paralyzed and led to violent protests in 2020. Violent protests in Kenosha caused at least $50 million in damage, and thousands of National Guard members had to be called in to quell the ensuing chaos.

Some liberal media outlets have promoted the false story that Blake was unarmed when he was shot.

Michels, who is running against Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers for his building, lashed out at the Cheese State governor for handling the riots, hitting his Tuesday tour with steel.

The businessman and GOP nominee said many would characterize Evers and Burns’ comments in the wake of the shooting as “failed leadership” and that the incumbent Democrat “will clearly fail Wisconsin if something like this happens and Wisconsin needs a new governor.” should arise.”

“Kenosha proved that Tony Evers was a weak leader,” Mitchells said. “He was not seen in Kenosha until three or four days of rioting, looting, and burning.”

“People don’t want that in their leader. People want a leader who upholds the rule of law,” added the GOP nominee. “And Tony Evers failed to do that.”

Mitchells said he would provide a quick response as governor to any future riots if “antifa-type people intent on burning and looting and destroying businesses and communities” appear.

“I’ll be there as soon as I can. In the first hour I’ll be working with law enforcement, the fire department, business leaders and, if necessary, the National Guard,” Mitchells said. “To make sure it’s closed quickly.”

“And under my governorship, communities and businesses will never burn out in Wisconsin again,” Mitchells added.

Kenosha’s small business community is still reeling from the riots two years later.

Scott Carpenter – Family owned furniture store in Kenosha Burned by rioters – Fox News Digital says its business is “still working to fully recover” following the fire.

Carpenter said his shop moved to rented space after the fire, but his inventory was either consumed by the fire or destroyed by smoke or water.

The Kenosha store owner said he was shocked by the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s comments and believed Evers and Barnes’ rhetoric after the shootings “turned a green light” on riots.

“They just went nuts,” Carpenter said.

Carpenter also recounted seeing a flyer after the first day of rioting ordering store owners to close shop at 3 p.m.

“You know, we’re in pain. You know, we’re a city under siege,” Carpenter said after the third day of rioting when the National Guard arrived. “You know, people running with license plates out of their cars and running through stoplights.”

“And I mean, they’re just illegal,” he continued. “It’s just crazy. It’s been a week of terror.”

Kenosha Police Union President Pete Deets told Fox News Digital in a phone call that Kenosha is “very resilient” and that people “could come together stronger than ever,” but “there’s always the uncertainty of whether this will happen again.”

Deets said the Kenosha police force “lost a lot of officers” due to the riots and that recruiting has become tougher, but noted the officers who remain are “a more cohesive, stronger, stronger group.”

He had strong words for Evers and Burns, calling their rhetoric “unbelievable” and saying it sounded like the governor and lieutenant governor were trying to “start trouble.”

“It’s like they’re just trying to start problems that, you know, make it more dangerous for everyone involved,” Deets said. “You know, citizens, business owners, anybody in the city, especially us.”

The tour and roundtable is set for Tuesday, August 23 — the two-year mark of the deadly riots.

2022 is expected to be a tough year for Democrats, as Republicans continue to hold blue seats across the country and the national political mood tilts toward the GOP.

Evers is one of the most vulnerable Democratic governors to be elected in 2024 as one of three toss-up blue governorships.

Fox News Digital’s Alexander Hall contributed reporting.