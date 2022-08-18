New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kenny Omega made his triumphant return to All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday night after missing significant time due to injuries.

Omega appeared on AEW Dynamite and was selected as the mystery partner for the Young Bucks against Los Ingobernables in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. As soon as ring announcer Justin Roberts began reading Omega’s exclamation and the music played, the fans knew what was coming.

The former AEW World Champion has not competed since Full Gear in 2021. That same year, he was named Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s No. 1 male wrestler in the industry.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Young Bucks, a tag-team of Matt and Nick Jackson, started the match before Omega made the tag. In Andrade El Ido, Rush and Dragon Lee held their own in the ring, performed some stunts and took Omega into the crowd thanks to an aerial stunt.

Omega gets the last laugh, pulling out the V-Trigger and finishing with the One-Winged Angel on Dragon Lee to score the pin and the win. The team will continue in the tournament.

Omega He addressed the people After the show. He admitted the past few months of rehab have been “tough” and questioned whether he would ever return.

John Cena meets Ukraine war refugee with Down syndrome after teenage mother uses his idol as motivation to escape

“It might be a while before I catch these guys,” he said, pointing at the young bucks. “It may be a while before I compete for the singles title again, but it’s very much a work in progress and I’m glad you all are joining me on this journey.”

Omega says he and his partners are in the game to leave a legacy in the industry, they’re not doing it for money or match ratings.

“It’s changing the world by changing the world of wrestling and the way you consume it,” he said, promising fans a “smorgasbord of wrestling.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

While he plans to be a heel, Omega ends his speech with a standing ovation from the fans.