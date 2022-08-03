Kenny Chesney says he’s ‘devastated’ after woman dies at his Denver concert

(CNN)Kenny Chesney She is speaking out after a woman died at his concert over the weekend.
Chesney was performing Saturday night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, where a woman fell to her death from an escalator railing. According to the Denver Police Department.
The country superstar released the following statement, obtained by The Denver Post:
“I’m devastated to learn of someone’s loss after our show. There was so much joy, so much heart from the people of Denver last night — and it’s heartbreaking to hear,” he said in a statement.
“Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and the love we share makes us so much more. There are no words for the woman who came to share that love. For the loss of her friends and family, I mourn with them and for them. .”
The Denver Post reported that the incident at the stadium happened just before 11 p.m. at the end of Chesney’s concert.
The unidentified woman “was sitting on the railing of the escalator, fell and died from her injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death,” Denver police said.
Chesney is currently on his “Here and Now” tour, which ends later this month. His next show is Saturday night in Minneapolis.
CNN has reached out to Chesney’s representatives.