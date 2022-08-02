New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kenny Chesney was “devastated” after learning a fan had died while attending one of his Colorado concerts.

Chesney, 54, performed Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. According to multiple reports, a woman died after the performance after falling from an escalator railing.

Police told The Denver Post that the woman was sitting on the railing of the escalator and fell to the bottom.

Police do not believe she was pushed and are investigating the death as an accident, the outlet reported.

Authorities have not identified the woman.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident,” said a statement from Empower Field at Mile High.

Chesney told the outlet he was “devastated” after learning of the woman’s death.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of someone after our show,” he said in a statement. “There was so much joy, so much heart from the people of Denver last night — and it was heartbreaking to hear.”

“Life is precious, sharing music brings us together and the love we share makes us stronger. For the woman who came to share that love, there are no words. For the loss of her friends and family, I grieve with them and for them. .”

Chesney had eight more stops “Here and Now Tour.” He wraps up the concert series in Foxboro, Mass.