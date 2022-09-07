type here...
Entertainment

Kenan Thompson plans to ‘boost the energy’ at the Emmys

By printveela editor

(CNN)It looks like Kenan Thompson is going to try and move on without a little help from his friends.

in Los Angeles Times interviewThompson said he didn’t ask his “SNL” costars Michael Che and Colin Jost for tips on hosting the Emmys (which Che and Jost hosted in 2018).
“I’m not in touch with them,” Thompson told the publication. “I’m going to be pretty straightforward – my approach will be to have a good monologue and sustain the energy. I like to honor artistry and creativity.”
    He’ll host the 74th Emmy Awards on NBC on Monday and feels “great” about the upcoming gig.
      “There’s a great team involved. I definitely don’t feel like I’m floating out there by myself,” Thompson said. “I’m very excited about it. Some great pieces are coming together.”
      He also talked about his 20 years on “SNL” (he’s now the most senior cast member). Many cast members are leaving After last season.
      Thompson told the Times that he has no plans to quit.
        “I keep joking that one of these days they’re going to have to kick me out,” he said. “I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve been invited back too many times.”
        Unlike others, he has not had to decide to leave the long-running late-night sketch show due to conflicts with other projects, including the recently canceled series “Kenan,” which ran for two seasons.
          “They go ahead when they’re in high demand and it’s not possible to do both on schedule,” Thompson said. “That’s when people make tough career decisions. My opportunities have been manageable so far, so I haven’t been forced to make that decision yet.”
          The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air at 8pm EST on NBC.

