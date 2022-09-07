Kenan Thompson plans to ‘boost the energy’ at the Emmys

(CNN) It looks like Kenan Thompson is going to try and move on without a little help from his friends.

in Los Angeles Times interview Thompson said he didn’t ask his “SNL” costars Michael Che and Colin Jost for tips on hosting the Emmys (which Che and Jost hosted in 2018).

“I’m not in touch with them,” Thompson told the publication. “I’m going to be pretty straightforward – my approach will be to have a good monologue and sustain the energy. I like to honor artistry and creativity.”

He’ll host the 74th Emmy Awards on NBC on Monday and feels “great” about the upcoming gig.

“There’s a great team involved. I definitely don’t feel like I’m floating out there by myself,” Thompson said. “I’m very excited about it. Some great pieces are coming together.”

