Ken Starr, who led the investigation that led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton, has died

WASHINGTON — Ken Starr, a former federal appellate judge and prominent attorney whose criminal investigation of Bill Clinton led to the president’s impeachment, died Tuesday at age 76, his family said.

In 2020, he was recruited to the legal team representing President Donald Trump in the nation’s third presidential impeachment trial.

For many years, Starr’s stellar reputation as a lawyer seemed to put him on the path to the Supreme Court. At age 37, he became the youngest person to serve on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Clarence Thomas, and Antonin Scalia also served. From 1989-93, Starr was Solicitor General in the administration of President George HW Bush, arguing 25 cases before the Supreme Court.

Despite his impressive legal credentials, nothing could have prepared him for the task of investigating the current president.

In a five-year investigation, Starr investigated fraudulent real estate deals involving a longtime Clinton aide, removed documents from White House Deputy Counsel Vincent Foster’s office after her suicide, and gathered evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters. Monica Lewinsky, former White House intern. Each controversy had the potential to do serious, perhaps fatal, damage to Clinton’s presidency.

As Clinton’s legal problems worsened, the White House leaned on Starr as a right-wing extremist to destroy the Republican president.

“The attacks affected the investigation,” Starr told a Senate committee in 1999. Law became politics by other means.

At the bitter end of its investigation into the Lewinsky affair, which drew even more criticism, Starr filed a report with the US House of Representatives, as required by law. He concluded that Clinton had lied under oath, engaged in obstruction of justice and followed a pattern of conduct inconsistent with the president’s constitutional duty to faithfully execute the law. House Republicans used Starr’s report as a roadmap to impeachment of the president, who was acquitted in a Senate trial.

In 2020, he was recruited to help represent Trump in the nation’s third impeachment trial. In a memorable statement to Congress during the Trump impeachment trial, Starr said that “we live in what I think can be aptly described as the ‘age of impeachment.'” He said “Like war, impeachment is hell, or at least presidential impeachment is hell.

Clinton’s legal problems began during the 1992 presidential campaign. Questions arose over the candidate’s relationship with the owner of the failed Arkansas Savings and Loan. The issue faded quickly. But it caught the attention of federal regulators, who began looking into whether the S&L’s money had been diverted to a real estate venture called Whitewater in which Bill and Hillary Clinton and the S&L’s owner, Jim McDougal, had a financial interest.

Bowing to intense political pressure from Republicans and some members of her own party, Clinton called for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Whitewater. Starr was selected by the three-member Appellate Court for independent counsel.

On the whitewater front, Starr’s lawyers investigated Hillary Clinton’s legal work for Jim McDougall’s S&L. Both she and the president were questioned by Starr’s lawyers, and their videotaped statements were played for the jury in the criminal trial of McDougal and his ex-wife Susan. None of the Clintons were ever charged in connection with Whitewater.

The investigation into Clinton’s intimate relationship with Lewinsky was a Washington spectacle.

In 1995, Lewinsky went to work as an intern at the White House. During the government shutdown later that year, she and Clinton had a sexual encounter in a hallway near the Oval Office, the first of 10 sexual encounters over the next year and a half. Lewinsky disclosed the affair to a co-worker, Linda Tripp, who recorded some of their conversations and delivered the tapes to Starr’s lawyers. Lewinsky was exonerated from the prosecution and became Starr’s main witness against the president, who denied having sexual relations with Lewinsky.

Pursuing investigations behind him, Starr began a career in academia, first as dean of the law school at Pepperdine University where he taught constitutional issues and civil procedure, then as president of Baylor University in his home state of Texas. He also became an author, writing “First Among Equals: The Supreme Court in American Life.”

Born in Vernon and raised in San Antonio, Starr earned a BA from George Washington University in 1968, an MA from Brown University in 1969, and a JD from Duke University Law School in 1973. He was a law clerk to Chief Justice Warren. Burger from 1975 to 1977.

As a young attorney at the Los Angeles law firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Starr worked with William French Smith, who became attorney general in President Ronald Reagan’s administration. Starr became Smith’s counselor and was then nominated by Reagan to the federal appeals court.

Former Associated Press writer Pete Yost contributed to this report.