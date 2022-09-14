New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ken Starr, a lawyer and judge who played a key role in the impeachment process of two presidents, He died on Tuesday At the age of 76. His wife Alice Starr released the following statement.

My dear, intelligent, kind and loving husband went to be with his savior in the surgical intensive care unit at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston after 17 weeks due to complications from surgery. Ken was very brave, he never complained and he constantly thanked all his nurses and doctors for their care.

I am so blessed to have been married for 52 years to such an extraordinary man who made such an unmistakable positive impact on his family and everyone he met. Ken is a truly gifted speaker, writer and leader and has served as one of the top appellate attorneys in the country. Yet he was always humble, kind and loving. His integrity and fair nature were greatly admired by those who worked with him.

From law school, he was determined to fight for the rule of law and worked tirelessly to provide equal justice and religious freedom around the world. Although Ken had to endure harsh criticism for his service, he always had to respond to the call to serve his country. He was brave and determined to work for a fair and just result regardless of the task and he never responded to malicious slander or slander.

Ken was a good friend to everyone he met. There isn’t an average bone in his body. Above all, he loved God deeply and was devoted to me, our three children, their wonderful spouses, and our nine special grandchildren. We will greatly miss his wisdom, extraordinary sense of humor, generosity of spirit and extraordinary loving kindness.

I am deeply grateful to all who supported Ken with visits, loving notes and prayers during his illness.