Politics Ken Starr, attorney for the Clinton Whitewater investigation, has...
Politics

Ken Starr, attorney for the Clinton Whitewater investigation, has died at 76

-

-

16
0
Ken Starr, the onetime federal prosecutor who led the Whitewater investigation into Bill and Hillary Clinton in the 1990s, died Tuesday, his family said. He was 76 years old.

Starr was appointed to a federal judgeship during the Reagan administration and later served as solicitor general under President George HW Bush.

In 1994, Starr was appointed by a three-judge panel to lead an investigation into real estate investments made by the Clintons while Bill Clinton was building his political career in Arkansas.

As an independent consultant, Starr was given extensive investigative powers. The scope of the investigation went beyond the original inquiry into the Whitewater real estate deal—eventually including Clinton’s relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The Starr report to Congress in 1998 ultimately led to Clinton’s impeachment.

Later, Starr served as president and chancellor of Baylor University in Waco, Texas. He resigned in 2016 after an investigation revealed the school mishandled allegations of sexual abuse involving the football team.

Starr died Tuesday of complications from surgery at a Houston hospital, his family said In a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved and loving father and grandfather, whom we admired for his extraordinary work ethic, but who always put his family first,” his son Randall Starr said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

