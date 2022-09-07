New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox – Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign on Wednesday responded to a new piece published in the New York Times suggesting that his Democrat opponent, Stacey Abrams, is “struggling” in the race.

The Times reported Wednesday that Abrams, who lost to Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial race, “is trailing her Republican opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp, before deciding to run for a rematch. The state’s Democratic transition.”

“Democrats have been largely silent on their concerns about Ms. Abrams’ campaign. But several county elected officials and community leaders in Georgia have voiced their concerns directly to the campaign, asking not to participate in interviews with more than two dozen Democratic officials named as discussing private conversations, according to the Times.” They complained that he was slow to reach key constituencies and underestimated Mr. Kemp’s strength in an already difficult year for Democratic candidates.”

Tate Mitchell, who serves as Kemp’s campaign spokesman, responded in a statement first obtained by Fox News.

“The Stacey Abrams campaign is not connecting with Georgia voters, and people across the country and here in Georgia know it,” Mitchell said. “After raising millions from out-of-state billionaires, her campaign — and Georgia Democrats — are now mired in infighting. Governor Kemp continues to put Georgians first and pursue her vision for a safe, strong Georgia.”