Country music’s biggest stars hit the red carpet Wednesday evening at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville.

Shania Twain A leopard print cowboy hat paired with a black velvet gown set the scene. She completed the outfit with diamond drop earrings and a sparkling emerald ring, as well as leopard print knee high boots.

Meanwhile, she is a close friend and fellow country singer Kelsea Ballerini channeled Twain by wearing the same iconic white dress Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. At the ceremony, the country queen won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her single “You’re Still The One.”

Ballerini showed off the dress — a floor-length, long-sleeved turtleneck gown with sequins — as a tribute to her idol, whose song she collaborated on, “Hole in the Bottle.”

Before she headed out, the ballerina took to Instagram Live and hinted at what she’ll be sporting on the red carpet. “Sisters of travel dresses…guess where @shaniatwain’s #GRAMMYs dress is next,” the singer captioned a post showing off Twain’s white dress.

“Kelsia arrived, and Shania was so happy and thoughtful to give her a dress [was] Really fun,” a Spokesperson said.

Other music stars also dressed to the nines on the red carpet Miranda Lambert, Trace Adkins And Avril Lavigne.

Miranda Lambert rocked a bright orange blazer and matching skirt on the red carpet with husband Brendan McLoughlin looking sharp in a black suit and maroon tie.

Avril Lavigne went with an edgy look for the evening, wearing a spiked leather jacket with leather sleeves and a matching hood. The “Complicated” songstress completed her look with a matching pleated leopard mini skirt and black combat boots.

On the red carpet with wife Victoria Pratt, Trace Adkins wore a black leather cowboy hat and a blue and white tie-dyed blazer with black pants and a black dress shirt.

Adkins recently spoke to Fox News Digital about his lead role in the Fox TV drama “Monarch,” in which he stars opposite Susan Sarandon.

“It was scary at first, but I realized very quickly that she’s so good, so professional, that she carries the scene,” Adkins says of working with the accomplished actress. “You stop and try to get in the buzzer, she’ll take care of it.”

The ACM Honors ceremony airs Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm ET on FOX.

