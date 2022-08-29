New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Decided to divorce.

Dancers, 28, Filed for divorce from Evans37, Friday, according to court documents obtained by People magazine.

The “Love Is A Cowboy” singer addressed the split in an Instagram story posted Monday morning.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while protecting the layers of my personal life as they unravel. It’s public record now that I want you to hear straight from me that I’m getting divorced,” she began the post.

“This deeply difficult decision was ultimately the result of love, growth and effort. It’s hard to find the words here. But I’m so grateful and hopeful for the years of marriage to Morgan. For the seasons to come.”

“With very busy schedules coming up, please remember that we are both fragile, actively healing, and doing the best we can,” she concluded.

Evans also confirmed the news on his own Instagram.

“After almost 5 years of marriage, I am very sad to confirm that Kelsea and I are separating,” he wrote. “I wish it was different but unfortunately it isn’t.”

A spokesperson for Ballerini did not respond to an immediate request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Ballerini and Evans began a relationship After co-hosting the CMC Awards in March 2016. The Australian country music artist proposed to Ballerini in December of that year.

The two musicians got married the following year.

A source told People magazine that the two had broken up privately at one point and were in therapy.

“They have been working on their marriage for a long time. Before this they had a private split once and were in therapy for several years,” the source said.

“They gave their best but unfortunately have come to the decision to officially part ways.”