type here...
CANADA Kelowna man's engagement ring, lost for 17 years, returned...
CANADA

Kelowna man’s engagement ring, lost for 17 years, returned days before milestone anniversary

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Noel Nissen said he lost his wedding ring while sailing through Penticton Sound with friends 17 years ago. (Presented by Noel Nissen)

A Kelowna, British Columbia resident says he never expected to see his engagement ring again after losing it on Pentiction almost two decades ago.

Last month, Penticton RCMP released a statement saying they were looking for for a couple named Stephanie and Noel after a local man found the ring while swimming in a canal and turned it over to the police.

“My father-in-law contacted me. He saw an article on another news site and sent it to me saying, “Is this yours?” Noel Nissen told CBC News.

“I thought, ‘Yes, this is completely ours,’ but this ring was lost so long ago. I was just in complete shock.”

Noel said he lost the ring 17 years ago during a summer trip with friends just a few years after getting married.

“We were floating down the canal with some of our friends and… we were on our way to the car when I realized my ring was missing,” he said.

Noel said he replaced the engagement ring with a $50 ring after losing it. (Presented by Noel Nissen)

Noel said he panicked, but there was nothing he could do.

“You can’t do anything about it. We weren’t necessarily going to go and look across the canal, so we thought, “OK, this is what it is and it’s gone.”

I ended up replacing it with another one at a lower price.

“I ended up buying another ring that cost $50… and that ring lasted 17 years.”

He said the lost piece of jewelry was back in near-perfect condition and just in time for their 20th wedding anniversary.

Noel said the ring returned in nearly perfect condition after 17 years in the water. (Presented by Noel Nissen)

“You won’t believe how good he is after 17 years in the canal. I would confidently think that it is worn out due to years of movement of water and sand through it.

To celebrate their milestone anniversary, Noel said that they are going on a family trip this spring and possibly a romantic getaway for two next year.

The sentimental ring was returned just a few days before the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary. (Presented by Noel Nissen)

“We don’t have many kids…so this is a new chapter and that’s [ring] celebrates it for us. In sickness and in health, for better and for worse.

He said they would like to thank the swimmer who found the ring and turned it over to the police.

“The person who turned in the ring did so anonymously. We would like to thank him in due course.”

The Penticton RCMP say they are pleased with the role they and the community have been able to play in bringing the ring back.

“From the 20th!!” they wrote in a statement.

Previous articleCowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘good to go’ after missing practice with ankle injury
Next articleRams extend Sean McVay, Les Snead to 2026 hours before NFL season opener

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

South Carolina senators reject near total abortion ban

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

How ‘Fat Leonard’ led a massive US Navy corruption scandal and then got away

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 8 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Bills’ Josh Allen finds Gabriel Davis for first touchdown of 2022 NFL season

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

No. 9: Manchester United targeting Europe

PlanIt was an event close but distant for Manchester United last season as Manchester City took them to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The number of Los Angeles County homeless people has risen to more than 69,000, the numbers reveal

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 8 Here are...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Michigan residents will vote on an abortion amendment in the November election

closer Video Polls say the abortion issue will play a major role...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

“We all need to come together,” says Cree chief James Smith after the knife tragedy.

Cree chief James Smith Wally Burns speaks at...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Mushkegovuk council declares state of emergency due to shortage of nurses

Kashechewan, a remote First Nation on the coast...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Queen in Canada: 22 visits during her reign

An RCMP officer greets Queen Elizabeth before boarding...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Jasper, Altama Power Restoration ‘Extremely Challenging’ As Wildfire Battle Continues

Alberta air tankers are being used to lay...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News