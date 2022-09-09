Kelowna man’s engagement ring, lost for 17 years, returned days before milestone anniversary

A Kelowna, British Columbia resident says he never expected to see his engagement ring again after losing it on Pentiction almost two decades ago.

Last month, Penticton RCMP released a statement saying they were looking for for a couple named Stephanie and Noel after a local man found the ring while swimming in a canal and turned it over to the police.

“My father-in-law contacted me. He saw an article on another news site and sent it to me saying, “Is this yours?” Noel Nissen told CBC News.

“I thought, ‘Yes, this is completely ours,’ but this ring was lost so long ago. I was just in complete shock.”

Noel said he lost the ring 17 years ago during a summer trip with friends just a few years after getting married.

“We were floating down the canal with some of our friends and… we were on our way to the car when I realized my ring was missing,” he said.

Noel said he replaced the engagement ring with a $50 ring after losing it. (Presented by Noel Nissen)

Noel said he panicked, but there was nothing he could do.

“You can’t do anything about it. We weren’t necessarily going to go and look across the canal, so we thought, “OK, this is what it is and it’s gone.”

I ended up replacing it with another one at a lower price.

“I ended up buying another ring that cost $50… and that ring lasted 17 years.”

He said the lost piece of jewelry was back in near-perfect condition and just in time for their 20th wedding anniversary.

Noel said the ring returned in nearly perfect condition after 17 years in the water. (Presented by Noel Nissen)

“You won’t believe how good he is after 17 years in the canal. I would confidently think that it is worn out due to years of movement of water and sand through it.

To celebrate their milestone anniversary, Noel said that they are going on a family trip this spring and possibly a romantic getaway for two next year.

The sentimental ring was returned just a few days before the couple’s 20th wedding anniversary. (Presented by Noel Nissen)

“We don’t have many kids…so this is a new chapter and that’s [ring] celebrates it for us. In sickness and in health, for better and for worse.

He said they would like to thank the swimmer who found the ring and turned it over to the police.

“The person who turned in the ring did so anonymously. We would like to thank him in due course.”

The Penticton RCMP say they are pleased with the role they and the community have been able to play in bringing the ring back.

“From the 20th!!” they wrote in a statement.