New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Kelly Conway, a former senior adviser to President Trump, said President Biden is the only member of his staff who believes he is successful in office, adding on Wednesday on “America’s Newsroom” that the administration is not taking action to build confidence among the American people.

Fox News poll: negative views of Biden at record-high

Kellyanne Conway: Other presidents have faced unpopularity — they’ve gone to war or faced off Such economic conditions, But they at least try to build confidence and be a man with a plan. And we don’t see any of that, any reform coming from this White House. And that, I think, is the most surprising to me. I feel like the only Democrat in Washington right now, and maybe the only one in the entire country Joe Biden seems to be doing well And it’s the people in the White House that balance their messaging and their facts. So if you don’t have people around you who are ready to say, ‘Mr. President, this is not working. The game did not go well for the home team. We need to rebuild. We need to communicate better what our plans are.’ I don’t see anyone doing that for the president.

Check out the full interview below: