President Trump’s former senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, tore into President Biden on “Hannity” for celebrating deflationary legislation as fears of inflation hurt the American economy and family pockets.

Kellyanne Conway: It won’t work, Sean. And remember, Americans love to protest and pontificate in groups, but we vote as individuals, and we’re voting on rising costs and rising crime. Today was a very sad day. For the first time since February of 1991, we had devastating numbers for the growth of inhabited dwellings. 40% of the core number and guess what we’re hearing in the focus groups, Sean, we’re hearing that people don’t just care about gas and groceries. This conversation is from five-six months ago. Now there is insurance, utilities and rent. One of the fastest growing new groups of homeless people in our country are single mothers who are employed. People, they are working, they have jobs. They are doing the best they can. A job or two at home is no longer enough. But that’s what I see in Biden. This is a split-screen presidency.

He is there telling us how great everything is and we know better. We know the metrics. We know our own personal financial situation and the scene, absolutely this election is the Biden-Fetterman economy, Biden-Mark Kelly, Biden-Raphael Warnock, Biden, that woman from Nevada got three names and no performance, her. It’s Biden-Tim Ryan. They want to distance themselves from Biden. But remember, the incumbent, Sean, voted for Biden for Build Back Better, and of course this Inflation Act. Every Democrat voted for the De-Inflation Act, and today we saw what a big lie it was. Biden’s presidency rests on a principle, and he did it today. Believe what I say, not what you see. I believe in voters. They will vote based on what they see and the pain they feel.

