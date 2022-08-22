New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California officials have not officially identified remains found in Prosser Creek Reservoir Sunday evening — but they say they may be those of a missing 16-year-old trucker whose shocking disappearance prompted hundreds of searchers to scour the mountains north of Lake Tahoe. Two weeks.

Kelly Rodney’s family released their first public statement Monday afternoon following the recovery of the missing teenager’s possible remains.

“We are forever grateful for the love and support you have shown us over the past few weeks,” the Rodney-Nieman family said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “We have weathered a storm of unfathomable strength and it is entirely thanks to an army of warriors, matriarchs, healers and helpers that we are still standing today.”

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon announced earlier that day that the body found in the submerged SUV near where Rodney was last seen was most likely hers.

Kaylee Rodney Case: Authorities Announce Missing Teen Found

A volunteer dive team from the group Adventures with Purpose announced on Facebook Sunday that they had made a gruesome discovery at Prosser Creek Reservoir where Rodney’s cellphone last pinged at 12:33 a.m. on Aug. 6. Local investigators sent their dive team. He was seen pulling himself and the vehicle out of the water to confirm the findings.

“We recovered the vehicle last night,” Sheriff Moon said Monday morning. “We have located a deceased person in the vehicle. We believe it is our missing person. We have not been able to positively identify it, but it is highly likely.”

As we accept this grief cast in the shadow of death, the rising sun shines upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kelly’s spirit and the gift we received from knowing her.

Investigators said the area had previously been “extensively searched” and that the water level had since dropped more than three feet.

Rodney’s disappearance under suspicious circumstances was initially considered a possible kidnapping. The case drew national attention and attracted volunteer search teams, in addition to a heavy law enforcement presence, who searched the area for 10 days but wound up empty-handed until the Adventures With Purpose team arrived over the weekend.

KIELY RODNI CASE: Sheriff expects big announcement after volunteer group finds submerged SUV

“Mr. Rogers famously told the story of ‘looking for help’ after seeing scary things on the news,” the family said. “We didn’t have to look for helpers, because you all came to our aid in full force. We are forever grateful to you.”

Friends described Kiley as a “charismatic” young woman with a bright heart. She graduated her California high school a few months before her 17th birthday and planned to attend med school.

“As we embrace this sadness of being shadowed by death, the rising sun shines upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Keeley’s spirit and the gift we received from knowing her,” the statement read. “Even if we don’t get her back, Kili will definitely stay with us.”

Missing Kelly Rodney: Timeline of 16-year-old boy’s disappearance from a campground party

The family added:

“There are times when words fail. Perhaps this is why our human nature has given us art, dance and music, which are more effective ways of connecting us to each other and to our raw emotions. Forgive us as we digress. And as we pray for our daughter Dance privately to the song of life as the Spirit celebrates and heals our souls.”

Sami Smith, a friend who said she was with Rodney the entire evening until he left the party around 12:20 a.m., said they met several new people but no one seemed suspicious. However, she noted that Rodney appeared too drunk to drive.

“When I left, I thought she was going to stay there,” said Smith, who left the campground minutes before Rodney was last seen. “Everybody was camping. She was staying up late. She’s not the type to go drunk driving or anything.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

An autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday, officials said. Toxicology results can take four to six weeks to return.