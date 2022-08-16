New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, Nevada, about 35 miles away in an attempt to find a missing girl who disappeared a day earlier.

Janet “JJ” Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were scheduled to return home from the Hot August Nights car show on Aug. 7.

They broke up a few years ago but remained on friendly terms, according to her sister, Alejandra Pantoja, who said it was not unusual for them to go out to dinner or events even though she had started a new relationship.

Janet Pantoja texted her current boyfriend that she would be home at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, according to her sister.

Missing Kelly Rodney: Timeline of 16-year-old boy’s disappearance from a campground party

Thirty minutes passed, she did not come. He then received an alert on his phone that she had stopped sharing her location, Alejandra Pantoja told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

“She never communicated without it,” Alejandra Pantoja said. “She’s not like that.”

Yuba City police said the couple’s phone was last pinged in Nevada County, California, but a search of the area turned up nothing.

According to police, the two were driving Almanza Zavala’s blue 2002 Ford Explorer SUV with license plate 4SNS072.

Missing Kelly Rodney: A massive search by friends turns up the last known footprint of a teenager in a possible abduction case

They were flying home from Reno, Nevada to Yuba City, California. Reno is 35 miles northwest of the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest, where 16-year-old Kelly Rodney was last seen 23 hours earlier. Pantoja and Almanza Zavala were last called in the Ping Pen Valley, another 75 miles to the west.

Officials have said they don’t believe the cases are connected — but Alejandra Pantoja has taken issue with the massively public search effort for Rodney as opposed to her sister’s quiet case.

“I thought the police were pretty rude,” she said of Yuba City detectives. “I called them today because I wanted to know about my sister and they were like we can’t keep in touch with you every day.”

Spokesmen for both Yuba City police and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, both of which are assisting in the investigation, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

“They were telling us they were going to send an air search and they didn’t,” Alejandra Pantoja said of Yuba City. “I think they’re just giving away if something happened to them or if he did something to her [potential suspects] Time to run.”

Rodney disappeared from a party of 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in the Tahoe National Forest, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. She was last seen after midnight on August 6.

“How is it that they are doing a great deal for her but not a great deal for our family member?” Alejandra Pantoja said. “It’s not okay.”

Investigators in Rodney’s case announced Monday that they would scale back search efforts after an extensive 10-day search — which included nearly 16,000 man-hours by land, air and boat — turned up nothing.

According to her sister, Janet Pantoja has shoulder-length hair with dark roots and blonde highlights. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and several tattoos on her arm including a red rose and stem.

Missing Kelly Rodney’s mother says Amber Alert ‘should be issued immediately,’ wants to stay ‘positive’

Alamanza Zavala is described as being of medium build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pantoja and Alamanza Zavala is asked to call Yuba City Police at 530-822-4661.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Rodney is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and several other piercings and was wearing three gold necklaces the night she went missing, her friends said. She was wearing green dickey pants, a black studded belt and a black spaghetti-strap bodysuit, according to authorities. She may be wearing a pink and white hoodie with a dark gray hoodie with the words “ODD FUTURE” or Lana Del Rey on it.

Anyone with information on Rodney’s whereabouts is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320.