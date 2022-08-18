New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiley Rodney have been found dead, according to police.

The bodies of Janet ‘JJ’ Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside a vehicle that crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

Zavala was tentatively identified due to the nature of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Although the couple broke up a few years ago, they remain friends and often do things together, according to KCRA-TV. They were returning from a car show in Reno, Nevada, but never returned.

Kiley Rodney Missing: Two other people missing around the same day; Sister asks where is their aerial search?

Pantoja texted her current boyfriend to be home at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, but she never returned, her sister Alejandra Pantoja told Fox News. He got an alert on his phone that she had stopped sharing her location after 30 minutes.

“She never communicated without it,” Alejandra Pantoja said. “She’s not like that.”

That same day, Rodney, 16, disappeared from a campground in Truckee, California, during a party with hundreds of people. She was last seen after midnight on August 6 – about 23 hours before Pantoja and Zavala were last heard from.

According to KCRA, Pantoja and Zavala’s cellphones were pinged in the last area where their bodies were found after someone called 911 about a vehicle that went down an embankment near Highway 20 and Poker Flats Road in Penn Valley.

The area was searched earlier but nothing was found. The vehicle was not visible from the road.

Rodney went missing from a Prosser family campground in the Tahoe National Forest, about 70 miles from where the couple’s bodies were found earlier in Penn Valley.

Missing Kelly Rodney: Timeline of 16-year-old boy’s disappearance from a campground party

There is no evidence that the cases are related, police said.

Investigators in Rodney’s case announced Monday that they would scale back search efforts after an extensive 10-day search — which included nearly 16,000 man-hours by land, air and boat — turned up nothing.

Rodney is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and several other piercings and was wearing three gold necklaces the night she went missing, her friends said. She was wearing green dickey pants, a black studded belt and a black spaghetti-strap bodysuit, according to authorities. She may be wearing a pink and white “Odd Future” hoodie.

“We’re still looking for any clues, videos, tips, any information that will help us put the pieces together and help us direct where we’re going and how we’re going to continue the search,” Capt. Sam Brown , Nevada The county sheriff’s office said during a news briefing Monday. “We are moving into a more limited but continuous search and rescue effort.”

A search began for Rodney from where her cellphone last pinged near Prosser Creek Reservoir and went out but found no sign of her. No one in the party reported her departure.

“We still don’t know what happened to her,” Rodney’s mother, who said her daughter texted that she was going home soon that night, told KNTV on Tuesday. Party to find out where she went and who she went with.”

“We’re still waiting for her to come through the door,” she added.