A spokesman for the family of missing California 16-year-old Kiley Rodney urged patience Monday morning as authorities expected to make a major announcement in the case and after a volunteer group claimed her remains were found underwater where she was last seen. .

Investigators are expected to hold a news briefing at 11 a.m. PT about the SUV and body found underwater Sunday near the Prosser Family Campground, two weeks after Rodney and her silver 2013 Honda CRV both disappeared from the area.

“At this time, I have no word on the validity of yesterday’s social media post that Kaylee and her car were found,” said Linda Luchetti, a retired Salt Lake City communications professional who volunteered last week. The family’s media coordinator. “This has not been confirmed to me by the family or the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.”

Adventures with Purpose, a group of popular YouTube channels that help with missing persons cases, announced on Facebook Sunday that members found Rodney’s vehicle upside down in 14 feet of water. AWP said it is holding its own separate news briefing at noon PT.

Police later arrived at the reservoir and pulled the light-colored SUV out of the water, but authorities withheld official confirmation until evening. An image of a vehicle that looks like Rodney’s lost Honda features a front end.

The area, near the border of California and Nevada, had previously been searched by dive teams, boats and air.

Her vehicle also had a distinctive ram head sticker on the rear windshield, below the wiper, police said. The missing girl had several tattoos and piercings.

She was last seen at the party late Aug. 5 or early Aug. 6 — but despite dozens of interviews, deputies said they were unable to find anyone who saw her leave the area.

According to authorities, the party included between 200 and 300 minors and young adults, and drugs and alcohol were consumed.

An extensive search of the surrounding area by land, air and boat turned up nothing until the AWP arrived over the weekend to assist.