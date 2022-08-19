New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two weeks after the suspicious disappearance and possible abduction of 16-year-old Kiley Rodney of California, an investigation led to the arrest of a local sex offender on unrelated charges, police said.

“An operation on Thursday, August 18 found several sex registrants in violation of their terms, one was arrested and another will face criminal charges,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning. “The Truckee Police Department regularly conducts similar sweeps and is committed to aggressively prosecuting offenders who do not comply with any probation or parole conditions.”

Rodney’s unsolved disappearance prompted a compliance investigation, but the arrest was not directly related to her case, according to investigators. Truck Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the arrested suspect.

Across the state line in nearby Incline, Nevada, deputies conducted a similar investigation Wednesday into a sex offender but said he had nothing to do with Rodney’s disappearance. Back in California, a multi-agency task force investigating the girl’s case is asking for additional witnesses to come forward.

KIELY RODNI: California police are ‘increasing’ search efforts next week as few signs appear of missing teenager

Rodney was last seen at an outdoor party in the Tahoe National Forest from the evening of August 5 to August 6.

The 16-year-old early high school graduate had been drinking and “partying” with friends and possibly drunk enough to drive, 18-year-old Sami Smith, a partygoer, told Fox News Digital.

Missing Kelly Rodney: Massive search by friends uncovers last known footprint of teenager in possible abduction case

According to the Place County Sheriff’s Office, about 200 to 300 people were present, mostly juveniles and young adults.

Of those, detectives have interviewed between a third and half of them, according to Angela Muslam, sheriff’s public information officer.

“Although our detectives have interviewed more than 100 parties, they still need some cooperation,” she told Fox News Digital Friday.

Investigators have not yet been able to speak to anyone who saw Rodney leave, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who has not yet spoken to detectives to do so. Authorities are asking people to continue submitting tips, including videos and photos taken at the party.

Rodney texted her mother around midnight saying she was on her way home. At 12:33 a.m. on August 6, her phone rang for the last time near the site of the party, a clearing in the woods between the Prosser Family Campground and Prosser Creek Reservoir outside Truckee, California.

Missing Kelly Rodney: Investigators find new video of missing teenager after party night; Reward increased to $75K

More than a week of searches focused on the immediate and surrounding areas turned up no sign of Rodney. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV with a ram head sticker under the rear windshield wiper, is also unaccounted for, police say.

Missing Kelly Rodney’s mother says Amber Alert ‘should be issued immediately,’ wants to stay ‘positive’

The party also included out-of-town visitors, and Musallam said “the majority of them” had been identified.

Investigators said Monday they were scaling back a massive search effort involving aerial surveillance and dive teams for a task force-based investigation.

“We’re still looking for any clues, videos, tips, any information that will help us put the pieces together and help us direct where we’re going and how we’re going to continue the search,” Capt. Sam Brown , Nevada of the county sheriff’s office, said during a news release.

Missing Kelly Rodney: Timeline of 16-year-old boy’s disappearance from a campground party

Rodney is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has the number “17” tattooed on her ribcage. She has a nose ring and several other piercings and was wearing three gold necklaces the night she went missing, her friends said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

She was wearing green dickey pants, a black studded belt and a black spaghetti-strap bodysuit, according to authorities. And she was seen in the video in a pink and white hoodie reading “ODD FUTURE” on August 5. She also had a dark gray hoodie with Lana Del Rey lyrics on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers may remain anonymous.

There is a $75,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.