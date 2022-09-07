Kelly Kraft, Trump’s ambassador to Canada, is running for Kentucky governor

This story is part of CBC News’ regular “Watching Washington” mailing list to report on US politics and events affecting Canadians.

What news

One of former US President Donald Trump’s most trusted men, who played a key role in revising the North American Free Trade Agreement, is entering the race for governor of Kentucky.

Kelly Craft, who has served as the US ambassador to Canada and the US ambassador to the UN, announced on Wednesday that she will be among the candidates seeking the Republican Party’s gubernatorial nomination.

In a letter posted on her website, Kraft said: “I am not looking for a job. I want to fulfill it.”

“Difficult decisions are made every day at kitchen tables in Kentucky. We are going through difficult times and people need help.”

U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft smiles during her credentials ceremony at Rideau Hall on October 23, 2017. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Despite serving at one of the most difficult moments in Canada-U.S. relations, Kraft was liked by senior Canadian officials during her two years in Ottawa, largely because she was listened to by Trump and thought to have influence. in the White House.

“I wish her all the best. She is a good person and a great friend,” said David McNaughton, who at the same time was Canada’s ambassador to the United States.

What context

Kraft acted as Trump’s voice in Canada during the NAFTA review after the former president threatened to tear up the free trade agreement.

After months of difficult negotiations, the US first reached an agreement with Mexico in September 2018. Canada signed a month later .

US President Donald Trump (left) smiles as US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft (right) speaks at a dinner with members of the UN Security Council at the White House in Washington on December 5, 2019. (Andrew Harnick/Associated Press)

Kraft is a staunch defender of Trump, backing the former president in the wake of the January 6 Capitol Hill riots and his constant lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

During an interview with Power and politics During Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s trip to Washington in November 2021, Kraft dodged questions about the impact of electoral fraud on democracy.

She also confirmed at the time that she would support Trump if he ran for president in 2024.

“I am an absolutely huge fan of Donald Trump and will support whatever decisions he makes,” Kraft said.

What’s next

Kraft, a Kentucky native, must first win the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in next November’s general election. Party voting takes place in May 2023.

While Kentucky has leaned Republican in recent years, Beshear has consistently received high approval ratings. The state posted records of job creation and investment during his term and fixed it lowest unemployment rate.

Beshear has also received praise for his administration’s responses to the extreme weather that has hit the state in recent months. Historic flooding in eastern Kentucky in August killed 39 people. A series of tornadoes swept through the western part of the state last December, killing 80 people.

Bogdan Gaitsky inspects tornado damage in Mayfield, Kentucky on December 12, 2021. Dozens of devastating tornadoes swept through five US states overnight, killing more than 80 people. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

During her time in Ottawa, Craft said she believes in “both sides of science” when it comes to climate change.

“I think both sides have their own results of their research, and I appreciate and respect both sides of science,” Kraft told CBC’s Rosemary Barton in an October 2017 interview.

Kraft is married to coal magnate Joe Kraft, and they are longtime Republican donors, donating millions of dollars to party and GOP candidates.

The crafts have also been big donors to academic initiatives in Kentucky, and she highlighted her commitment to education as she rolled out her campaign on Wednesday.

Other candidates in the race for the Republican nomination include State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, State Auditor Mike Harmon and Rep. Savannah Maddox.