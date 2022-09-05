Kelly Clarkson reflects on winning ‘American Idol’ 20 (!!) years ago

(CNN) I hope you’re sitting down: It’s been 20 years since Kelly Clarkson won “American Idol.”

Yes, kids, Kelly Clarkson competed in a reality competition series before your mom watched her on daytime TV and “The Voice.”

Clarkson, reflecting on her journey from a Texas waitress to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, wrote on her Instagram that she felt “grateful” for everything — and especially people — for entering her life as she hit the big time. .

“20 years ago today I won ‘American Idol’ and it changed the course of my life forever,” she wrote of the occasion on Sunday. “That moment was one that opened up so much access and opportunity and created partnerships that I will be grateful for all my days. The family and friendships I’ve built over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me.”

Clarkson defeated runner-up Justin Guarini on the first season of the singing competition show, with millions voting to win her a recording contract.

Read on