Kelly Clarkson reflects on winning ‘American Idol’ 20 (!!) years ago

(CNN)I hope you’re sitting down: It’s been 20 years since Kelly Clarkson won “American Idol.”
Yes, kids, Kelly Clarkson competed in a reality competition series before your mom watched her on daytime TV and “The Voice.”
Clarkson, reflecting on her journey from a Texas waitress to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, wrote on her Instagram that she felt “grateful” for everything — and especially people — for entering her life as she hit the big time. .
“20 years ago today I won ‘American Idol’ and it changed the course of my life forever,” she wrote of the occasion on Sunday. “That moment was one that opened up so much access and opportunity and created partnerships that I will be grateful for all my days. The family and friendships I’ve built over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me.”
Clarkson defeated runner-up Justin Guarini on the first season of the singing competition show, with millions voting to win her a recording contract.
“We’ve only had so many trips around the sun and I’m so proud and so blessed by the successes and failures, the friends I’ve learned from, the friends who’ve become family, and I’m so proud and grateful for their arms. Holding me when I needed them. kept and listened to me when I felt lost,” Clarkson wrote without naming anyone in particular. “I wouldn’t be where I am without them. I probably wouldn’t be here.”
She added: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”
Clarkson has won three Grammy Awards during her music career. And thanks to her role as host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” her syndicated daily talk show, she’s also won five Daytime Emmy Awards.
“I hope you all have people in your life that fill you with laughter and hope and joy, and if you don’t think you have that, keep looking because I promise you they’re looking for you, too,” Clarkson said.