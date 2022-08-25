New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kel Mitchell praised fellow Nickelodeon alum, Jeannette McCurdy Her shocking tell-all release“I’m glad my mother died.”

“Everybody has a different story and they want to tell their story and express themselves — and to get that — that’s absolutely important,” the 43-year-old told Page Six on Tuesday.

“I remember what she felt when her mother left at that time,” the comedian recalled. “So [I love] It was heartening to hear her tell her story.”

According to McCurdy’s book, she was “exploited” as a child actress on Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat,” starring Mitchell. According to the New York Times, the 30-year-old says her mother and the television industry “failed to protect her.”

‘ICarly’ Star Janet McCurdy Rips Nickelodeon: My Childhood Was ‘Spoiled’

“My whole childhood and adolescence was very exploitative,” McCurdy said. “… There are times when people have good intentions and may not know what they’re doing. And there are times when they do – they know exactly what they’re doing.”

At 16, McCurdy entered her third year The hit teen sitcom “iCarly,” Played the comic role of Sam Puckett and made millions of young audiences laugh.

August In her book, published on the 9th, McCurdy writes about awkward moments at the children’s television network, “being encouraged to take a bikini photo during a wardrobe fitting and drink alcohol by a scary man she calls The Creator.”

While McCurdy was her mother, she never intervened or suggested to her daughter that “showbiz is the price of success.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Everybody wants what you have,” she told her daughter.

McCurdy also described auditioning for roles at age six and being “shepherded” into work by her controlling mother. She also claims to suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder, eating disorders and anxiety. McCurdy believes he owes his loyalty to his mother, who controls every aspect of his life.

After McCurdy starred in “iCarly,” Nickelodeon promised her her own spinoff series, but backed out of their offer and cast Ariana Grande as the co-lead in “Sam & Cat.”

McCurdy said she felt weakened because the network discouraged her from exploring other career opportunities outside of the show. However, those terms did not appear to apply to Grande.

Jeannette McCurdy explains why she’s jealous of Ariana Grande: ‘Very easy upbringing’

“The thing that threw me off when Ariana finally came whistling with excitement was that she had spent the previous evening playing charades at Tom Hanks’ house. I broke down at that moment,” McCurdy wrote.

“Sam & Cat” only aired for one season in 2013-2014, and after the show was canceled, McCurdy said Nickelodeon offered the former actress $300,000 to keep her experiences at the network private. She declined the offer.

Although “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove says she and McCurdy became fast friends on the show, she wasn’t entirely aware of the challenges her friend faced in life.

“When you’re young, you’re in your own head,” Cosgrove told The New York Times. “You can’t imagine that the people around you are going through very difficult battles.”

‘iCarly’ star Janet McCurdy recalls physical and emotional abuse from mother as a child

Cosgrove notes, “You don’t expect that from a guy in the room who makes everyone laugh.”

Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.