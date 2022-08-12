New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pauls Keith Urban and Richard Marks Their latest collaboration was unveiled on Friday — but it’s nothing new for them.

According to Marks, “One Day Longer” is a song they wrote years ago, sitting blank on his laptop. One day, the singer-songwriter decided to give it another listen. Now, it’s the first of five country songs from his upcoming album, “Songwriter,” which is set to be released on September 30.

“I sent Keith a voice note saying I was playing ‘One Day Longer’ and he texted me back and he said, ‘I don’t remember that song, but it’s great,'” the 58-year-old said. People Magazine. “He can’t believe we write so well together.”

Marx and Urban had known each other for decades. They were writing partners on several of Urban’s hit songs, including “Everybody,” “Better Life” and “Long Hot Summer.”

“When we write a song, Keith is always over the moon about it on Monday and by Wednesday he’s not into it,” Marks told the outlet. “It goes from ‘greatest song ever written by any two people’ to ‘I have no interest in this song.’ So I’m used to the bipolar stuff that happens when I’m writing with him.”

According to Marx, the urban is in the beginning “one day more” – But then something got in the way.

“I remember Keith telling me… ‘I love this song, but I’m really hungry right now, and I hate everything when I’m hungry,'” Marks said. “Two days later, he wasn’t into it anymore.”

But there was one person who was already a fan of the song — Marks’ wife, Daisy Fuentes. The couple said “I do” in 2015.

“Daisy loves it,” said Marks. “And I would say that’s not a given with her. She’s honest when it comes to the music I make.”

In June, Urban returned to touring after nearly four years. Earlier in January, the 54-year-old took over some of the spots left open by Adele’s cancellation at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Urban’s own Las Vegas residence was disrupted through the COVID-19 pandemic. The country music star was only able to perform four shows in 2020 before the pandemic shut down the live music industry. The “Blue Is Your Color” singer resumes residency in September 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.