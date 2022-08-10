New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Keith Hernandez will not announce the New York Mets next two series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

When the Mets play the Phillies this coming weekend, Hernandez will attend the 40th anniversary celebration of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series championship team.

Next weekend?

“It’s the schedule of the series,” Hernandez said Tuesday during SNY’s telecast of Mets-Reds.

“I expressed to the front office — not the Mets front office, our front office at SNY — that I hate doing Phillies games. So I guess they gave me the series.”

Hernandez’s broadcast partner Gary Cohen was as surprised as everyone else was watching and asked, “You hate doing Phillies games?” asked the next question.

“They never seem to disappoint,” Hernandez responded. “Over the years — and they’re hot right now, so I’d like to see them — but basically, defensively, the Phillies haven’t always been better at it.”

Hernandez said later in the broadcast that while he loves the city of Philadelphia and the ballparks, he added, “But the Fundies didn’t cut it with me.”

The Phillies and Mets both average 0.44 errors per game, which is good for 5th and 6th best in the league (the Mets have played two more games than the Phillies).

The Mets and Phillies are two of the hottest teams in MLB right now. The Mets are 14-2 in their last 16 games and the Phillies have won 11 of their last 12 games.

The Phillies have a 23-13 record since Bryce Harper broke his thumb on June 25, and with their hot play and the struggles of the San Diego Padres, the Phillies passed the Padres for the second wild card spot in the National League.

The Mets entered Wednesday’s game with a 10-game lead in the NL East over the third-place Phillies.