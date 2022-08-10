closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Keith Hernandez will not announce the New York Mets next two series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

When the Mets play the Phillies this coming weekend, Hernandez will attend the 40th anniversary celebration of the St. Louis Cardinals’ 1982 World Series championship team.

Next weekend?

“It’s the schedule of the series,” Hernandez said Tuesday during SNY’s telecast of Mets-Reds.

“I expressed to the front office — not the Mets front office, our front office at SNY — that I hate doing Phillies games. So I guess they gave me the series.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former New York Met and current broadcaster Keith Hernandez speaks during a press conference before the game between the Mets and the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on July 09, 2022 in New York City. The team is retiring Hernandez #17 before the start of the game.

Former New York Met and current broadcaster Keith Hernandez speaks during a press conference before the game between the Mets and the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on July 09, 2022 in New York City. The team is retiring Hernandez #17 before the start of the game.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Hernandez’s broadcast partner Gary Cohen was as surprised as everyone else was watching and asked, “You hate doing Phillies games?” asked the next question.

“They never seem to disappoint,” Hernandez responded. “Over the years — and they’re hot right now, so I’d like to see them — but basically, defensively, the Phillies haven’t always been better at it.”

Mariners capitalize on Yankees baserunning blunders in walk-off win

Keith Hernandez, Jerry Seinfeld, Ron Darling and Gary Cohen speak as Jerry Seinfeld celebrates Seinfeld on Netflix at Citi Field on September 29, 2021 in New York City.

Keith Hernandez, Jerry Seinfeld, Ron Darling and Gary Cohen speak as Jerry Seinfeld Celebrates on Netflix at Citi Field on September 29, 2021 in New York City.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Hernandez said later in the broadcast that while he loves the city of Philadelphia and the ballparks, he added, “But the Fundies didn’t cut it with me.”

The Phillies and Mets both average 0.44 errors per game, which is good for 5th and 6th best in the league (the Mets have played two more games than the Phillies).

The Mets and Phillies are two of the hottest teams in MLB right now. The Mets are 14-2 in their last 16 games and the Phillies have won 11 of their last 12 games.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Former New York Met Keith Hernandez throws out the ceremonial first pitch with his brother Gary before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on July 09, 2022 in New York City. Hernandez's number 17 was retired in a pregame ceremony. The Mets beat the Marlins 5-4 in ten innings.

Former New York Met Keith Hernandez stands with his brother Gary after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on July 09, 2022 in New York City. Hernandez’s number 17 was retired in a pregame ceremony. The Mets beat the Marlins 5-4 in ten innings.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Phillies have a 23-13 record since Bryce Harper broke his thumb on June 25, and with their hot play and the struggles of the San Diego Padres, the Phillies passed the Padres for the second wild card spot in the National League.

The Mets entered Wednesday’s game with a 10-game lead in the NL East over the third-place Phillies.

Ryan Canfield is a college associate for Fox News Digital.