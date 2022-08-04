New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Keanu Reeves is playing his first major television role.

Reeves, 57, is set to star in Hulu’s “Devil in the White City,” which Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are executive producing. “John Wick” star.

The show, written by “Castle Rock” producer Sam Shaw, has been in development for a decade after DiCaprio took over the project in 2010. Streaming service It was only announced on Thursday that the effort would go ahead.

Based on Erik Larson’s bestseller “Devil in the White City,” Reeves will play Dr. H. Burnham, a young architect who helped develop the early skyscrapers.

Deadline reports that the limited series will begin production in 2023 and be released the following year. A spokesperson for Hulu did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The new series will have a reunion DiCaprio And Scorsese. The two worked together on “Gangs of New York” in 2002, “Shutter Island” in 2010 and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” all directed by Scorsese and starring DiCaprio.

Aside from Reeves’ four-decade acting career, the “Matrix” star also has experience in production. He is currently executive producing “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which is slated for release next March.

Reeves played the iconic action hero John Wick for nearly a decade, but the role was originally intended for an older actor like Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford.

“They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog: The Complete Uncensored Oral History of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Action,” by Edward Iwanick, one of the producers of “John Wick,” revealed in a new book. Gross and Mark A. Altman, the 75-year-old is set to play the role of the legendary assassin.

Ivanick said in the book that one of his best friends sent him a script from Derek Kolstad, the creator of the “John Wick” franchise — according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The lead is a 75-year-old man, 25 years after he retired. It was fun watching Clint Eastwood kick–. I thought, ‘Well, you could do it with one or two names: Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford,'” Ivanick remarked.

Reeves has been dominating the big screen since landing his first major film part in 1986’s “Youngblood.” “Devil in the White City” will mark the actor’s first major TV role.

Fox News’ Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.