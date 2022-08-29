New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Keanu Reeves made a couple’s wedding night “very special.”

“Matrix” starThe 57-year-old recently met James and Nicky Rodknight at Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire, England, before the pair extended an invitation to his wedding.

“He was very friendly and said he would [come] Later,” Nikki told Newsweek. “We don’t know if he will, but it’s great that my husband talks to him!”

After the big day the bride took to social media to share her wedding photos with the star.

“Had the most amazing weekend!!,” she wrote on Twitter.

After the couple exchanged vows, a hotel employee shared that they had a “very special” guest waiting for them.

“It’s all very exciting,” Nicki told the outlet. “I went over to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink, but he declined and said he had a long flight and couldn’t stay long, but he was very kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.”

Nicki shared that Reeves was kind to the “starstruck” wedding guests and even posed for photos with hotel staff.

“My mum, Jo, took the photos and everyone shouted ‘speed’ as soon as she took the photo,” she shared. “It’s one of his older films so we laughed at it! We’re big fans.”

Nicki has already described her wedding day as “perfect” and “magical”, but Reeves’ surprise appearance made the day “out of this world” and gave her and her husband “something to remember”. [at] The beginning of many more adventures.”

Reeves is in a relationship of his own. Actor and His girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, Went public for the first time in November 2019 and the couple hit the red carpet attending the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.

Reeves and his artist girlfriend have been friends for years, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, they collaborated on several projects including Reeves’ 2011 book “Ode to Happiness” and 2016’s “Shadows,” featuring illustrations by Grant.

In his career, news was shared earlier this month that Reeves will star in Hulu’s “Devil in the White City,” which is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. “John Wick” star.

This marks the film stars first major television role.