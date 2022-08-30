New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Keanu Reeves He made headlines recently after impromptu picking up a couple to attend their wedding.

Reeves was invited to a couple’s wedding after meeting the groom at Fosley Hall Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire, England. The actor spoke briefly with James Rodknight before the invitation was extended.

“He was very friendly and said he would [come] Later,” the groom’s bride Nicki explained to Newsweek. “We don’t know if he’s going to make it, but it’s great that my husband talks to him!”

After the couple exchanged vows, a hotel employee shared that they had a “very special” guest waiting for them.

“It’s all very exciting,” Nikki told Newsweek. “I went over to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink, but he declined and said he had a long flight and couldn’t stay long, but he was very kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.”

Nicki has already described her wedding day as “perfect” and “magical”, but Reeves’ surprise appearance made the day “out of this world” and gave her and her husband “something to remember”. [at] The beginning of many more adventures.”

Here are some other times fans fell in love with Reeves:

Keanu Reeves once graciously answered children’s questions at a London airport

Reeves went viral After a TV producer shared in July A heartfelt exchange The “Matrix” actor and a young man happened upon a flight from London to New York.

The child’s “rapid-fire” questions and Reeves’ answers were recorded while waiting at baggage claim in a Twitter thread by Andrew Kimmel.

“Why are you in London?” Kimmel asked the kid.

“Filming a documentary,” Reeves answered.

“I saw online that you were at the Grand Prix,” the boy said.

“Yes, Grand Prix F1! Race cars!” Kimmel wrote that Reeves did not correct the boy after he uttered the “x” at the prix.

“Do you drive?” asked the boy.

“Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles,” the actor told him.

The conversation continued, and after the boy ran out of questions, Reeves asked questions of his own.

“A man can’t be nicer, especially after an international flight,” Kimmel added. “I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make a huge difference in people’s lives. We need more Keynes!”

Keanu Reeves gave viewers the best answer when asked what happens after we die

Reeves revealed his thoughts on mortality while promoting the third installment of “Bill and Ted” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2019.

“Bill and Ted Face the Music” requires the two characters to write a song that will save the universe. They were given only 80 minutes to write in the film.

While talking about the movie, Colbert asked Reeves what the actor thinks happens to us when we die.

“I know those who love us will miss us,” Reeves replied.

Colbert remained speechless and took a moment to shake Reeves’ hand before explaining when and how audiences could see the upcoming film.

Keanu Reeves is so relatable that a photo of him looking sad has become a meme

Reeves is also relatable.

In 2010, the “John Wick” star He was photographed looking sad while sitting on a bench and munching on food. The photo went viral as “Sad Keenu” and eventually became the most used meme.

Reeves finally shared the real story behind it “Sad Keanu Reeves” Photo during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2021.

“I’m eating a sandwich, man!” he told Colbert after the host brought up the photo.

“So, you’re not really sad in ‘Sad Keanu’?” Colbert asked.

“I was thinking,” Reeves replied. “I’ve got a few things going on. I’m hungry.”

Asked why he could “compete,” Reeves replied: “I don’t have a clue, sir. … Really.”

Fox News Digital’s Janelle Ash contributed to this report.