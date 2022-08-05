New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Katy Perry Pete Davidson may be the only person not on the train.

Perry Mash disses Kim Kardashian’s love interest while playing up the TikTok trend. Mash originated as a fortune-telling game played by children. The letters are building, apartment, hut and house.

The “American Idol” judge dropped off a castle, a Tesla and six kids through the game — and she seemed happy.

However, Davidson didn’t sit well with the pop star as her husband. She frowned as his name came up.

Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘My dream’

“No offense @Kim Kardashian,” Perrie captioned the TikTok, tagging Kardashian. She also said, “(And Orlando? [shrugging emoji]).”

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked after “The Kardashians” star served as host of “Saturday Night Live” in October. Davidson was first spotted with Kardashian at Knott’s Scary Farm over Halloween weekend. The two were photographed holding hands while riding the rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called the outing amicable.

Davidson and Kardashian fueled romance rumors after being spotted out to dinner together several times. Since then, there have been two Took a vacation together and was photographed holding hands.

It’s unclear when the two made their relationship official, but Davidson was first referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend.” In February.

The comedian is the first person Kardashian has dated since filing for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West.

West and Kardashian married in 2014 and share four children together; North, St., Chicago and Psalm.

such as Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship Continuing to make headlines, Kanye publicly lashed out at Davidson on social media. The rapper included Davidson in his “Easy” music video, where he kidnapped and buried the comedian.

Meanwhile, Kardashian says she wants to keep the divorce proceedings private.

In a rare statement shared to social media, she wrote, “Divorce has been very difficult for our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and change our situation in a very negative and public way only makes it more painful for everyone.”

“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it pains me that Kanye continues to make that impossible every step of the way.

“I want to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hope that he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”