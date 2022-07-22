New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign sent an email about upcoming campaign events by Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger in the New York gubernatorial race, before a man attempted to attack him while he was speaking Thursday evening.

Before the Zeldin campaign, Hochul sent a campaign Media Advisory, “‘Big Lie’ Lee Kicks Off Statewide ‘MAGA Republican’ Bus Tour,” to subscribers of its email list. That email, according to NY1 reporter Jack Fink, contained information about Zeldin’s upcoming campaign events, including dates and times when the events were scheduled to begin.

“On Thursday, July 21, 2022, ‘Big Lie’ Lee and his entourage of extremists will embark on a statewide ‘MAGA Republican’ bus tour that will make stops across the state promoting dangerous lies, misinformation and his far-right agenda,” the campaign email said. “At stops along the tour, Zeldin will be joined by a cast of anti-abortion advocates, NRA activists and extremist groups.”

Accused Lee Zeldin was charged with attempted assault, soon after Zeldin was released as expected.

Highlighting Thursday’s event hosted by Lo Zeldin Perinton, New York Hochul’s campaign wrote in an email: “RSVP to hear about Zeldin’s ‘Election Integrity Task Force,’ and his recent election fraud scandal in which his campaign photocopied 11,000 duplicate petition signatures.”

Details of Zeldin’s upcoming weekend events around the state are also listed in the email.

After an attempted attack by a man holding a sharp object onto the stage while Zeldin was speaking to supporters, Hochul issued a statement Condemning “violent behavior in the strongest possible terms”.

The suspect, David G. Zakubonis, 43, of Fairport, NY, was charged with attempted assault in the second degree. He was arraigned in Perinton Town Court and released on his own recognizance Sheriff’s Dept Said.

Zeldin, who was speaking about bail reform at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post when the alleged attack took place, predicted the attacker would be released.

The attacker is in custody,” Zeldin said in a statement after the attempted attack. “Thank you to the bystanders who were quick to help and the law enforcement officers who responded quickly. I am determined as always to do my part to make New York safe again. This suspect will likely be back on the street soon. .”

The motive behind the alleged attack remains unclear.

