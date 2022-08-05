New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kathryn McPhee Blaming “woke” voters for crime spike in Beverly Hills

In her Instagram story on Wednesday, the “American Idol” alum expressed her dismay at the “sad state of affairs.” Angels Finds itself.

I blame each and every one of you for waking up the voters,” she said. “Old people walking and beating. Vote for this. What a sad state this city is in.”

During McPhee’s rant, the singer said she won’t be wearing her expensive jewelry, especially on her wrists and fingers, when she’s in and out of Los Angeles. In her posts, she also mentions her Endorsed by Rick CarusoHe is running for mayor in Los Angeles.

Catherine MP hits out at ‘overly sensitive society’ following criticism of bikini photo: ‘Get a life’

In her first Instagram story, McPhee, 38, reshared a story about an elderly man being “jumped on,” “bumped and punched” in the upscale city.

“This is literally my concern and thought every time I go out now. We need @rickcarusola,” she wrote alongside the article. McPhee continued: “What is this world coming to?”

Her next slide showed a conversation with her friend Sarah Mann, who advised her not to wear expensive jewelry. “Don’t wear your Rolex,” Mann told McPhee. McPhee responded, “No rings no watches.”

Kathryn MCPHEE Slams Stacey Abrams For Bareback Classroom Photo: ‘The Hypocrisy Continues’

“Now this is a real life text/convos with your family and friends about living in LA. We need @rickcarusola,” she wrote alongside the screenshot.

McPhee uploaded a picture of herself with both her hands in the air to prove she wasn’t wearing any jewellery. “No more rings watches or nothing in LA,” she wrote before tagging Caruso again.

This isn’t the first time the “American Idol” alum has shared her opinion on politics.

In February, McPhee posed with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams without a mask with a group of schoolchildren despite the mandate being in place.

“What the hell… Politicians at their best. Mask the kids and sit unmasked yourself. The hypocrisy continues,” McPhee wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “I’m sure she’ll say… ‘But I’ve got my mask in my hand!’

Abrams has already faced backlash after the photo Sitting Georgia Governor Brian Kemp He joined many other conservatives in criticizing the candidate over the photo.

“It’s shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia’s children as motivation for a misguided political attack, and it’s sad and predictable that our opponents are looking for opportunities to distract from their failed record to protect public health during a pandemic,” A statement from her campaign Posted in Instagram Reads.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.