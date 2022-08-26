New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kathie Lee Gifford Tributes have been paid to the late Regis Philbin on what would have been the talk show host’s 91st birthday.

Gifford, who hosts “Live!” with the TV presenter on ABC, shared a photo of her and Philbin on Instagram Thursday.

The black-and-white photo shows Gifford laughing at Philbin while doing something silly.

Missing Regis everyday,” she captioned the photo. “But it’s a difficult day as we remember this wonderful man who was 91 years old.”

“Sending love to Joy and her family as they celebrate an extraordinary person and life,” added Gifford.

Fans flooded the comments section with their own tributes to Philbin.

“He brings so much joy into so many homes most mornings,” wrote one user.

“Great picture! Your powers together are pure magic,” wrote another.

Philbin is also remembered for his unique voice. He is the host of ABC’s “Live!” For over 20 years. The show is now being helmed by Kelly Ripa.

“Most of my childhood morning memories are getting ready for school with you and Regis in the background,” the user wrote. “I still hear his distinctive famous voice and your laugh after he said something funny. I miss seeing you two together so much. I still can’t believe he’s gone. But not forgotten.”

Philbin holds the Guinness World Record for the most hours spent on television. Died in July 2020.

“We are deeply saddened to share our loved one Regis Philbin has passed away “Last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the TV presenter’s family said in a statement at the time.

“His family and friends will be forever grateful for the time we spent with him – for his warmth, his epic sense of humor and his unique ability to make every day worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support of his 60-year career and as we mourn his loss Ask for privacy.”