Kathie Lee Gifford She decided to keep quiet about her love life.

Gifford, 69, admitted in a recent interview that she had met a new man.

“I have a very special person in my life,” she revealed to People magazine.

However, don’t expect to catch a glimpse “Today” Alumni Show A new romance.

“By not talking about it, I figured it would be special,” Gifford added.

Kathie Lee Gifford Talks Canceling Culture, Forgiving Frank Gifford After Infidelity: ‘It Almost Destroyed Me’

After retiring from daytime television, Gifford moved to Nashville.

“I’m personally happy here, that’s the best way to put it,” the TV host told the outlet.

She once admitted that she left Greenwich, Connecticut, where she raised her children with the late Frank Gifford, because she was “dying lonely.”

“That huge, beautiful memory-filled house is like a morgue to me,” she told The Tennessean in 2019. “Here’s the bad news – I’m a widow, an orphan, and an empty nester. The good news is, I’m a widow, an orphan, and an empty nester, so be free.”

Gifford was married to the New York Giants football star until his death in 2015. The couple has been married for nearly 30 years and shares two children together.

Gifford started dating again In 2019, years after Frank’s death.

The “Live with Regis and Kathie Lee” star previously revealed to Fox News Digital that she struggled with her faith after Frank’s infidelity.

“But… when my husband cheated on me, it almost destroyed me. I still hear from people who say, ‘You went through that and I was able to find God’s grace in the middle of it, too.'”

“God has a purpose for us,” she continued. “And God’s ways are not our ways. There were times like that. I still have scars from them. Even though they healed in a physical way, they’re still there. I’ll never forget what they were. But they were ‘trophies too… I felt helpless, but That moment also taught me forgiveness. And I made it through God’s love. And with God’s love, you can overcome anything.”