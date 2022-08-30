New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

O child! Katherine Schwarzenegger is a proud parent To her three-month-old daughter, Eloise Christina.

The 32-year-old mother shares two daughters Husband Chris Pratt42, took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of their newborn.

Both mother and daughter wore matching terry cloth outfits. Baby Eloise wore a white terry cloth onesie and Schwarzenegger wore a mint green one.

In the adorable photo, Eloise’s arms are shown as Schwarzenegger holds his precious daughter.

said the Instagram caption: “Summer of feedings in terrycloth” with a white heart emoji.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome second baby girl together

Schwarzenegger and Pratt They welcomed their second daughter in May. In August 2020, their first daughter Laila Maria was born.

The couple was careful not to show the child’s face Social mediaThey said they wanted to protect her privacy and keep her childhood as normal as possible.

Schwarzenegger, author of “The Gift of Forgiveness,” explained the decision on “Today” in 2021.

“Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media, so it’s a little different that way because I think we share so much in today’s world,” she explained.

Pratt also shares son Jack, 10, with ex Anna Faris.

Catherine shared a series of photos and videos showing her happy life as a mother of two.

She smiled as she posted a photo of herself holding her daughter in a matching white dress. In the photo, Layla’s shiny blonde curls are prominent, and her celebrity mom is wearing animal-print sunglasses and two silver necklaces with her daughters’ names on them.