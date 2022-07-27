closer
The pop star strips down for the iconic brand

Kate Moss She’s not a fan of her famous black-and-white Calvin Klein underwear ad with Mark Wahlberg.

In 1992, the supermodel was still a teenager when she was seen topless while holding a bare-skinned Wahlberg for Calvin Klein. Moss, now 48, told BBC radio host Lauren Laverne on Sunday “Desert Island DiscsThe episode she has “very good memories” from the experience.

“He’s very macho, and it’s all about him. He has a big entourage. I’m this kind of model,” Moss said of Wahlberg, who at the time went by the stage name “Marky Mark.” “I think they played on my vulnerability. I was so young and innocent, so Calvin liked it.”

Moss revealed that her mental health also took a hit in the weeks leading up to the shoot as a doctor prescribed Valium to deal with her severe anxiety.

“I wasn’t really feeling well before the shoot. For a week or two, I couldn’t get out of bed,” she told Laverne.

The ad and her criticism of Wahlberg first appeared in Vanity Fair a decade ago, when Moss said she suffered a mental breakdown after working with the former rapper. Wahlberg has yet to respond to her latest comments but addressed some of the claims she made in a 2020 interview. the guardian.

“I think I’m probably a little rough around the edges. Just doing my job,” he said. “I’m not very … worldly, let’s say. But I saw her and said hello. We saw each other here and there at a concert; we said hi and shared a good time.”

In May, Moss testified at this point Amber Heard-Johnny Depp A defamation lawsuit claims the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star never physically abused her during a three-year relationship between 1994 and 1997.

“He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down the stairs,” she told the BBC on Sunday. “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never pushed me down the stairs. I had to tell that truth,” Moss told Laverne on Sunday’s episode.

